EU glass collection rates climb as countries improve recycling infrastructure and consumer awareness
Glass collection recycling rates are increasing across the EU, with previously underperforming countries improving their national glass collection streams, according to the latest data from Close the Glass Loop.
Close the Glass Loop is a European partnership involving the entire glass packaging collection and recycling value chain.
According to its data, glass collection rates in Europe rose from 80.2% in 2022 to 80.8% in 2023. Countries like Portugal and Greece reported increased volumes of collected glass, while Italy exceeded Close the Glass Loop’s 90% glass collection recycling target for the first time.
At Close the Glass Loop’s press conference this week, attended by Packaging Insights, Vanessa Chesnot, head of Public Affairs and Product Policy at the European Container Glass Federation (FEVE), began by explaining that the publishing of waste statistics is usually delayed by two years.
She also explains a potential reason for the increasing glass collection rates: “This performance reflects well-established practices in favor of glass packaging separate collection for households and hospitality businesses alike, and a strong network of operators ensuring collected glass is effectively recycled and brought back to one of the 162 glass packaging manufacturing plants in Europe."
She highlights that the actual collection rate may be higher. However, uncovering actual collection rates is challenging as member states are no longer required to report on the collection rates for recycled glass.
“It means that in quite a few instances, the national rate reflects the real recycling rate rather than the collection for recycling rate.”
The collection rate of glass is measured by the quantity of glass collected at bottle banks, including caps, closures, and contaminated bottles. Real recycling rates are calculated by the output of recycled glass back into circulation.
Reaching targets
Close the Glass Loops set the goal of a 90% glass collection rate across the EU by 2030. The organization’s results for 2023 highlight several countries that reach this target, including Italy, which represents 18% of the total market for glass packaging in the EU.
Chesnot explains: “We can see some strong positive signals on the national level. For example, Portugal and Greece, historically lower-performing countries, reported improved total volumes collected, with plus 12.6% and plus 11.1%, respectively, outpacing the volume placed on the market.”
France and Spain, the second and fourth largest markets for glass, increased collected volumes by 1.7% and 7%, respectively.
Recycle to reduce CO2
Chesnot notes that over 12 million metric tons of glass packaging were collected in the second consecutive year, indicating a strong collection infrastructure across the EU.
At the press conference, Carlo Pirrone, secretary general at FEVE, highlighted that the infinitely recyclability of glass is essential to decrease energy consumption during processing.
“Around 20% of the CO2 from glass production comes from processing emissions as glass is melted at high temperatures. These emissions can be significantly reduced by increasing the share of recycled glass, which melts at a lower temperature.”
Pirrone adds that a 10% increase in recycled glass integration can reduce CO2 emissions by 5%.
Consumer awareness crucial for collection
Olivier Deweerdt, secretary general at the European Federation of Glass Recyclers, says education and public awareness about the efficiency of glass recycling are important for the continued success of glass collection recycling rates.
“We need to invest more in consumer communication about waste management systems while investing in technologies to maintain momentum.”
“Education remains critical. When people understand the value of recycled glass, we see that participation goes up. It starts at school. It is the best guarantee for the future.”
Deweerdt also points to the importance of recyclable packaging design. Sarah Melina Sibel, director of Internal Market and Sustainability at Spirits Europe, confirms that glass packaging design is a useful medium for communicating the premium quality of the product.
“Spirits Europe has improved bottle recyclability by reducing decorative elements and switching to lighter glass last year.”
Not just “ticking boxes”
Chesnot, Pirrone, and Deweerdt acknowledge that while an 80.8% recycling rate is an improvement from previous years, more work must be done.
Pirrone explains: “Much remains to be done — the last mile is the toughest. For the next year, we have to pull together and boost our efforts to reach the 90%.”
Meanwhile, Deweerdt says the push to collect and recycle glass should not just be about “ticking boxes.” Instead, he advocates for shifting the recycling landscape toward “greater efficiency and resilience.”
Chesnot points out that while 80.8% is “encouraging,” further investment is needed to ensure that glass packaging is collected and recycled back into glass containers to close the loop.
She concludes: “Our latest performance report estimated that as much as 85% of glass collected is recycled back into packaging, which gives packaging a unique role in the circular economy.”
“However, we are still losing about 90% of glass packaging. We must not forget that every additional collected and recycled glass bottle counts.”