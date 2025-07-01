Dow reveals recyclable resin for circular flexible packaging
Dow has launched the Innate TF 220 resin, a recyclable and biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE) film for flexible packaging solutions.
Biaxially oriented film is created in a process that stretches material length and width-wise to enhance the film's properties. As a result, the recyclable resin offers extrusion stability and improved end-use performance with stiffness and heat resistance properties to meet printing or lamination requirements.
Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president for Packaging and Specialty Plastics at Dow, says: “Asia Pacific is where material science meets circular ambition. We are accelerating the shift toward packaging circularity through innovations like Innate TF 220 resin — redefining the design for recyclable packaging performance — and strategic partnerships across the value chain.”
The launch of the recyclable resin aims to enable brands to balance performance benefits while scaling monomaterial solutions and adopting PCR recycled materials.
Dow highlights the need for recyclable flexible packaging, as curbside recycling rates for flexible packaging remain low.
Scaling PCR resin
Dow has also equipped the China-based detergent brand Liby with its 10% Revoloop recycled resin for the detergent company’s Floral Era product range.
Zhang Liping, general manager at Liby Research and Development Center, says: “Our strategic partnership with Dow has led to innovations such as China’s first fully recyclable laundry packaging with Dow’s Innate TF-BOPE and the new generation Floral Era detergent series using Dow’s post-consumer recycled resins.”
Recently, Dow partnered with Brivaplast and TecnoGi to repurpose unused perfume caps made from Dow’s Surelyn resin to meet the production standards of cosmetic packaging manufacturer Brivaplast.