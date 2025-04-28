European Commission approves Amcor and Berry Global merger, paving way for deal closure
The European Commission (EC) has granted Amcor and Berry Global antitrust approval for their business combination. According to the merger agreement, the EC’s “unconditional” approval allows the two entities to complete the remaining steps of closing and merging into a single global packaging business.
The EC approval was granted under the EU Merger Regulation after the companies completed the required final regulatory clearance.
The entities expect the transaction to close on April 30, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions.
Amcor announced its plans to acquire Berry in November last year. The proposition entailed the joint provision of flexible and converted films, scaled containers and closures, and a global healthcare portfolio. Amcor’s acquisition of Berry is valued at US$8.43 billion.
In February, the businesses’ shareholders approved the merger, and a US antitrust clearance was granted in March.
Upcoming fiscal announcement
Amcor announced its plans to publish its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on April 30, 2025. The company will discuss its results in a conference call and webcast on the same date.
In the fiscal year 2024, Amcor generated US$13.6 billion in annual sales from its operations in 40 countries. The company employs 41,000 people across 212 locations, while Berry currently has 34,000 global employees across 200 locations.
The combined group is expected to invest US$180 million annually in R&D. It will also have access to 1,500 R&D professionals, ten global innovation centers, and 7,000 patents, registered designs, and trademarks.