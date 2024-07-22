Expensive green: UPM Raflatac identifies sustainable packaging barriers
22 Jul 2024 --- Renewable biomaterials supplier UPM Raflatac highlights a need for further education for designers on incorporating sustainability into packaging design. In its latest survey, targeting some of the world’s leading packaging designers, UPM found that most respondents (35%) suggest that material guides would be the most beneficial.
The survey results show that while many (47%) of the designer respondents feel “extremely” comfortable handling briefs that include sustainability requirements, 43% of packaging designers would prefer more direction or information to feel fully comfortable when dealing with these briefs.
Furthermore, 57% of the designer respondents believe they always or often have the opportunity to impact a product’s material choice.
However, 20% say they seldom do, and 17% almost never, leaving UPM to suggest that some clients may still need to realize the value of exploring alternative and more sustainable packaging solutions.
The cost of green
In a video interview with Robert Taylor, sustainability director at UPM Raflatac, Packaging Insights discusses the challenges to help support designers drive sustainable innovation.
“While cost has been highlighted as a barrier to embracing sustainable packaging design, it’s important to take a moment to consider the true cost of not doing so,” says Taylor.
Despite many packaging designers striving to develop more sustainable packaging, the price was highlighted as a key challenge by the majority of those surveyed.
Although many designers acknowledged the importance of using sustainable materials for innovative packaging solutions, differences in cost frequently led clients to choose the cheapest option.
One respondent says: “Everyone wants to be green, until they see that being green is usually more expensive.”
Facing regulatory impacts
The survey, conducted in collaboration with the Pentawards, reveals insights into sustainable packaging design, including some of the key challenges designers face, with UPM highlighting how these can be overcome.
Taylor is a member of the Pentawards jury and discussed UPM’s survey findings at a recent Pentawards Meets in London, UK.
Taylor says: “We need a holistic approach that considers the value creation potential in a market growing twice as fast for sustainable products. This is especially key as the impact of new regulation and green finance kicks in, with carbon taxes, plastics taxes and extended producer responsibility fees just a few examples.”
“Reducing packaging is one of the most effective ways to reduce impact and cost. Using less raw material, water and energy, generating less waste or having a more effective supply chain brings savings and reduces the environmental footprint.”
“We are faced with more climate, biodiversity and water crises across the globe every day, but with only 15% of the Sustainable Development Goals on track to meet their target levels by 2030, not taking action toward improving sustainable packaging is simply not an option. We need to move forward faster,” adds Taylor.
By Natalie Schwertheim