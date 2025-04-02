ExxonMobil develops sustainable collation shrink films with Colombian partners
ExxonMobil has partnered with Plastilene, a plastics converter headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, and PCR supplier Reciclene to develop collation shrink films that incorporate PCR content while maintaining performance standards and advancing circularity in the plastic industry.
Plastilene had previously developed a solution entirely using virgin PE resin, leveraging ExxonMobil’s Exceed Stiff+ m 0238 metallocene PE to “deliver high value in holding force and shrink properties.” However, in alignment with sustainability goals and EPR regulations, the company decided to incorporate PCR content into its structure without compromising performance.
Ricardo Estrada, sustainability and global procurement vice president at Plastilene, says: “Our customers demand that films containing recycled content perform as well as those featuring virgin resin. To accomplish this task, it is important to secure high-quality post-consumer content.”
Waste picker opportunities
The process begins with local waste collectors, including waste pickers associations such as Recitoc, who are trained by Plastilene to collect and sort post-consumer materials. To support the collection process, Plastilene provides compactors, trucks, and other necessary resources.
The collected waste is delivered to Reciclene, where it is cleaned and processed to produce Ciclolene PCR standardized resin.
“For waste pickers, recycling has turned into a work opportunity where not only can it help change our life quality but also that of our families. One of the materials that has generated a positive impact on waste collectors is the plastic that is picked and sold to Reciclene,” says Marcela Ramos, legal representative at Recitoc.
ExxonMobil played a key role in the partnership by conducting an in-depth analysis of six different types of PCR at its technology center. The company worked closely with Reciclene to formulate better suggestions.
“This is where collaboration across the value chain is essential. We can produce high-quality commercial PCR resin which, when combined with ExxonMobil performance polymers, enables Plastilene to extrude high performance collation shrink film,” says Plastilene’s Estrada.