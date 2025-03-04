ExxonMobil markets shrink barrier bag to meet Colombia’s fresh meat pack shortage
ExxonMobil, Kuraray, and Colombian packaging manufacturer Alico are developing Termoflex +B, a locally produced, high-performance shrink barrier bag for the fresh meat sector. The innovation is said to eliminate the need for materials like PET and PVdC while matching or exceeding the quality of imported alternatives, addressing a key challenge in the local market.
In the Colombian market, sourcing locally produced shrink barrier bags has been a challenge for food brands. The newly developed bags play a key role in preserving fresh meat and sausage products, yet companies have often continued to rely on imports. This dependence has led to increased logistical costs, inventory management challenges, extended response times to demand fluctuations, and limited flexibility for customization, according to the partnering businesses.
Ovidio Salazar, R&D manager at Alico, says: “By partnering with ExxonMobil Signature Polymers and Kuraray, we leverage our expertise, market knowledge, and advanced triple bubble technology know-how to become one of the first converters in Colombia to produce this type of film.”
Advanced meat pack performance
The development of Termoflex +B was made possible through a co-extrusion process in a triple bubble barrier line. The formulation incorporates ExxonMobil’s Exceed Tough+ m 0512, a PE from the company’s recently launched Signature Polymers portfolio, combined with Kuraray’s Eval orientable Evoh grades.
The water vapor transmission rate of Termoflex +B remained within the optimal range when tested at 38 degrees Celsius and 90% relative humidity. The improved oxygen transmission rate performance under high humidity conditions ensures the protection of fresh products.
“Developing this film in-house enhances our market competitiveness and helps our clients become more productive,” says Salazar.
Diana Maya, senior TS&D engineer at Kuraray, comments: “Involving the entire value chain significantly boosted the likelihood of success. With Alico’s exceptional converting capabilities and trusted resin suppliers like ExxonMobil and Kuraray, we formed a highly effective team developing a more sustainable and efficient solution like Termoflex +B.”
One of its key adopters of Termoflex +B is Super Cerdo Paisa, a local business in the pork industry.
Alejandra Raigosa, procurement manager at SuperCerdo, says: “We turned to Alico to enhance our market visibility and strengthen our brand identity. Enhanced packaging printing boosts brand recall, keeps the brand top of mind, and fosters customer familiarity for future purchase.”