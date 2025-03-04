Fedrigoni acquires start-up stake to accelerate global plastic reduction in single-use packs
The Fedrigoni Group has acquired a minority stake in Papkot, a start-up that developed “the first” large-scale paper coating technology with the same properties as plastic by replacing silicon and cellulose with a nanostructured material that eliminates plastic from single-use packaging.
The Fedrigoni Group manufactures specialty papers for packaging and other creative applications, self-adhesive labels, graphic media for visual communication, and radio frequency identification (RFID).
Papkot uses a model based on AI and machine learning to develop tailored solutions for customers, measure materials performance, and accelerate data-driven innovations. The company’s technology can be applied to products such as food wrapping, fire retardants, transparent paper, and disposable cups.
The acquisition is part of Fedrigoni’s corporate venture capital program, which aims to identify “cutting-edge” start-ups to accelerate its innovation process, acquire new technologies, and help customers meet their environmental sustainability goals.
Scaling sustainability
Fedrigoni and Papkot work toward accelerating the deployment of Papkot’s technology globally, aiming to provide FMCG and F&B brands with access to high-performance, fully recyclable, and biodegradable packaging solutions at scale.
“This investment has enormous potential for Fedrigoni,” says Marco Nespolo, CEO at the Fedrigoni Group.
“We will have the opportunity to acquire disruptive technology in plastic-to-fiber that will allow us to increasingly support our customers in their efforts to develop monomaterial and fully recyclable packaging. Furthermore, Fedrigoni will play a key role in accelerating the industrialization phase, which is essential for the scalability of the Papkot business model”.
Fulvio Capussotti, executive VP at Fedrigoni Special Papers, RFID and Innovation, and chief sustainability officer at Fedrigoni Group, adds: “This advanced technology is synergistic with both Fedrigoni's specialty papers and self-adhesive materials businesses (in addition to barrier-coating, this solution makes it possible to replace the label liner, normally made of silicon, with a totally recyclable material).”
“It also represents an accelerator in the group’s innovation processes and is consistent with our ESG strategy to 2030, which aims to have 100% of materials designed for optimal recyclability and end-of-life recovery.”
Papkot’s growth and R&D
Papkot says its advanced barrier technology achieves high resistance to water, grease, oil, and glycerol. The solution provides transparency and other tailored surface properties, which are critical for packaging applications. All are fully recyclable and free from harmful substances like PFAS, according to the start-up.
“From 2020, we have a mission to eliminate plastic from packaging and from our daily lives. I welcome our new strategic investor and partner,” says Papkot’s CEO Manuel Milliery.
”With Fedrigoni, we are committed to sustainability, high standards, attention to detail, and continuous improvement. The injection of new capital and the group’s global network will allow us to boost our international growth path and investment in R&D.”
Papkot says its coatings have been validated across various paper substrates, including virgin and recycled fibers. Ongoing industrial trials are further expanding compatibility to meet the diverse needs of converters and brand owners.