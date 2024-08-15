ExxonMobil provides Videplast with ionomer-free vacuum skin packs
15 Aug 2024 --- Videplast, a Brazilian packaging converter, is using reduced-thickness vacuum skin packaging (VSP) material from ExxonMobil. Videplast will use ExxonMobil’s Exceed XP 7052ML performance PE as a high-performance, cost-effective solution for fruit, vegetable, cheese and meat products.
VSP is placed on a tray (plastic or cardboard) and a thin barrier film is softened by heat and draped over the product on the tray. A vacuum is applied to ensure the film will cover the entire surface of a product, removing as much air inside the package as possible.
“We identified an opportunity in both the national and international markets to develop a differentiated structure for the VSP film,” says Leonardo Nunes da Silva, R&D manager at Videplast.
“By creating a unique structure in the market that does not contain ionomers, we anticipated an opportunity for us to offer our customers a high-performance, cost-effective solution.”
Leandro Barcarolo Martinoto, R&D manager at Videplast, says: “Through this work, we achieved the development of a down-gauged structure that does not contain ionomers. This is the type of collaboration that helps drive not only our business but can also support shifts in industry standards. As our motto says: ‘engagement makes the difference.’”
“The progress achieved in the VSP project generates high expectations. The implementation of VSP has the potential to generate substantial long-term savings. We are convinced of the positive impact that VSP will bring to our operations, expanding into new export markets, discovering innovative applications and optimizing operational costs.”