Smurfit Westrock appoints ISNetworld for contractor management
15 Aug 2024 --- Smurfit Westrock has selected ISN’s contractor management software, ISNetworld, as its primary contractor management system. ISNetworld will assist Smurfit Westrock with all aspects of contractor management and compliance.
“At Smurfit Westrock, we believe that nothing is so important that it cannot be done safely,” says Rogelio Serrano, environment, health and safety corporate supervisor at Smurfit Westrock.
“Partnering with ISN is a natural extension of our commitment to ensure the health and well-being of our employees and contractors. With ISNetworld, we can now track contractor statistics for safety programs across our operations and easily visualize these insights both at the company and individual level.”
Smurfit Westrock operates in 40 countries with over 100,000 employees working across more than 500 packaging operations and 63 paper mills. The company offers a portfolio of packaging solutions, ranging from corrugated and consumer packaging to bag-in-box packaging and point-of-sale displays.
Meanwhile, ISN is a global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with 20 years of experience connecting over 800 hiring clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 80,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace.
“We’re excited to expand our work with Smurfit Westrock globally, including new implementations with its operations in Mexico,” says Joe Schloesser, vice president at ISN.
“Smurfit Westrock is at the forefront of paper and packaging innovation, and we’re proud to partner with them to help ensure safety and sustainability remain strong pillars of its company culture.”