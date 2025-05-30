ExxonMobil and Winpack launch PCR stretch film is response to Chile’s EPR push
ExxonMobil has partnered with Winpack, a Chilean packaging company, to develop high-performance stretch films that meet the growing demand for materials aligned with Chile’s EPR laws.
The two companies produced manual and automatic seven-layer stretch films containing up to 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and ExxonMobil’s signature polymers without compromising performance or processing efficiency.
According to ExxonMobil, the films maintain critical mechanical properties, including stretchability, cling, and load containment.
“Increasing the amount of PCR content in our film formulations can deliver solutions that contribute to plastic circularity, creating opportunities to grow our market share through new businesses,” says Andres Baboun, general manager at Winpack.
“Due to EPR regulations progressing in Chile, there is a high demand from brand owners for film solutions that incorporate PCR content.”
The polymer portfolio is said to unify ExxonMobil’s polyolefin products under a single brand to simplify navigation and enhance collaboration. The range also includes the oil and gas corporation’s polymers Exceed and Exceed Tough performance PE.
Juan Manuel Osorio, Packaging Division operations manager at Winpack, adds: “Using Exceed performance polymers allowed for the increased incorporation of PCR content in the film without affecting the final stretch performance.”
“Laboratory test results demonstrated that the films comply with internal safe wrapping protocols standards for safe load protection while delivering solutions that can contribute to a more circular plastic economy in Chile.”
ExxonMobil’s signature polymers
The global energy company recently launched its new ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering “service and partnerships within the polymers industry.”
Vistamaxx performance polymers, also part of the ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio, were used to enhance cling and ensure the functionality of the film during logistics applications.
According to ExxonMobil, the key results associated with the stretch film:
● Films incorporate up to 50% PCR content while maintaining strength, cling, and load stability with no compromise in performance
● Compatible with manual and automatic stretch film applications, performing comparably to traditional virgin-based options
● Helps Winpack process an estimated 300 additional tons of recycled material each month, enhancing operational efficiency
● Allows brand owners to meet evolving market demands without changes to equipment or production processes.
These results demonstrate how ExxonMobil Signature Polymers deliver high-performance packaging that matches virgin material quality without any compromise.
Winpak says that the PCR used in the films is collected in Chile and processed at their mechanical recycling plant.
Recently, ExxonMobil partnered with Plastilene, a Colombian plastics converter, to develop collation shrink films. It also launched a shrink barrier bag for the country’s fresh meat packaging industry.