Pharmatag 2025: Syntegon shakes up liquid pharma space with new filling line
Syntegon has launched SynTiso, a new liquid pharmaceutical filling line concept, at the recent trade show Pharmatag 2025 in Germany. SynTiso is said to have “the highest output in the market,” producing up to 600 containers per minute while “significantly” reducing contamination risks through full automation and contactless, suspended transport.
“As a strategic partner to the pharmaceutical industry, we will revolutionize filling operations with our customers,” says Stephan März, executive vice president of Pharma Liquid at Syntegon.
The company developed SynTiso in collaboration with two pharmaceutical industry partners to address performance and availability challenges in current pharma manufacturing while ensuring maximum product yield and minimal operator intervention.
Preventing contamination
Syntegon says that while gloveless isolators can help pharma manufacturers automate the filling process to minimize human intervention, SynTiso presents an even more advanced solution.
Markus Heinz, product manager at Syntegon, comments: “We go one step further with SynTiso: the robots are generally located as far away from the process as possible and are only used for aseptic setup and as needed.”
The medical products filled with SynTiso comply with the EU’s mandatory Annex 1 for sterile medicine. The line employs the First Air principle, which allows air to circulate freely to ensure aseptic manufacturing. The real-time monitoring of germs and particles also eliminates the need to exchange settle plates.
“The position of the robots also minimizes particles in the aseptic area, which in turn significantly reduces the risk of contamination,” adds Heinz.
Contactless transport
SynTiso further offers contactless and suspended transport that generates “no particles,” according to Syntegon.
The company explains that its new line facilitates cleaning and maintenance, even when dealing with highly potent pharmaceuticals such as oncological drugs. This is achieved, among other factors, with a smaller number of components within the isolator.
Syntegon promises faster aseptic transport and up to 50% shorter batch changeovers in a smaller space. SynTiso offers fully in-process control and can process up to 600 syringes, vials, or cartridges per minute, which the company says is “a speed never before seen on the market.”
“This is an important factor, for example, in vaccine production. SynTiso is also suitable for filling the increasingly popular ready-to-use (RTU) containers,” Heinz explains.
März adds: “As a strategic partner to our customers, we once again focused on joint development — and have integrated pharmaceutical processes into the system design of SynTiso right from the start.”
“The result is impressive: this line concept brings us a big step toward our vision of a virtually empty isolator, which will deliver significantly greater flexibility and faster availability.”
Last month, Syntegon launched the MLD Advanced filling machine for RTU nested syringes.