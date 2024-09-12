Faraday rolls out advanced packaging platform amid supply shortages
12 Sep 2024 --- Faraday Technology Corporation, an ASIC design service and IP provider, has introduced its advanced packaging coordinated platform for the vertical disintegration of chiplets.
“In today’s chiplet era, the advanced packaging capacity is increasingly limited,” highlights the company.
“This platform streamlines the advanced packaging processes by integrating multiple vendors and multi-source chiplets and provides three core advanced packaging services — design, packaging and production.”
The new platform is positioned as a “comprehensive one-stop solution” with flexible services and business models tailored to clients’ varied needs. It ensures a consistent supply of critical components, including interposers and HBM.
“Faraday’s new platform addresses this challenge by effectively coordinating the vertically disintegrated vendors of chiplet, HBM, interposer and 2.5D/3D packaging and offering chiplets design, testing analysis, production planning, outsourcing procurement, inventory management, as well as 2.5D/3D advanced packaging services,” outlines the company.
Faraday additionally specializes in designing and implementing major chiplets, including I/O dies, SoC/Compute dies and interposers.
By partnering with UMC, Samsung, Intel and various OSAT providers, Faraday delivers packaging solutions containing system-level design, power and signal integrity analysis and thermal dissipation optimization to support Intel’s EMIB, Samsung’s I-Cube and 2.5D packaging in OSAT.
“Our new platform offers significant benefits to the industry,” says Flash Lin, COO of Faraday.
“By leveraging our neutral position and delivering a comprehensive suite of services, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and improve project success in advanced packaging, ensuring superior results for our clients.”