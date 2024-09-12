Action Pac partners with hemp company for automated joint manufacturing
12 Sep 2024 --- Action Pac, a technology manufacturer of precision packaging equipment, has entered a strategic partnership with hemp pre-roll brand Bluntd Cones to promote the Rollmaster420, an automated pre-roll production machine.
The collaboration aims to elevate the efficiency, quality and scalability of hemp blunt pre-roll production.
The partners collaborated on the Rollmaster420, which is designed for consistent results with speed and precision, delivering up to 1,600 compliant pre-rolls per hour. The system is developed to meet the robust demand for premium hemp blunt pre-rolls, helping manufacturers scale production economically.
“Partnering with Action Pac and leveraging the Rollmaster420 technology is a game-changer for the industry,” says Cody Baldwin, CEO of Bluntd Cones.
“This collaboration allows us to ensure that every Bluntd pre-roll used with Action Pac’s cutting-edge technology meets our stringent quality standards with the end game being a premium consistent smoke experience for the customer.”
California-based Action Pac has been innovating precision weighing and packaging solutions since 1977. It has serviced major brands including Hershey’s, 3M and Lockheed Martin, across the industries of cannabis, food, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.
“Our Action Pac Team is excited about the new strategic partnership and the consistently high-quality blunts that Bluntd Cones provides. It is crucial for us that pre-rolled blunts are compatible with our Rollmaster420, and Bluntd Cones delivers on all fronts,” comments Mike Garcia, chief revenue officer at Action Pac.
Action Pac was the first machinery company to design and build automated packaging machinery for the cannabis industry, collaborating with key industry players, including Verano, STIIIZY, Ascend Wellness, PharmaCann, Cresco Labs and Jeeter.