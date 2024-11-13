Fiber-based momentum: Barrier technologies, supply chain certifications and agri waste top market trends
Demand for fiber-based packaging has been rising steadily as pressure against plastics, particularly single-use plastics, has gathered momentum among consumers and legislation globally. To meet this demand, packagers have been developing products with characteristics that can mimic plastics while maintaining higher environmental standards.
Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac, notes that the fiber-based packaging market has seen significant growth in the past year, driven by advancements in barrier solutions that make fiber suitable for a wider range of products. “Enhanced performance and aesthetics have boosted demand, especially in premium sectors,” she says.
This year, Innova Market Insights pegged “Breakthrough Barriers” as a top trend, noting that barrier coatings are “a key focus in almost every part of the industry as the challenge of replicating grease and moisture protection and shelf life without using plastic.”
Certification schemes like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) are also becoming more important for companies looking to provide quality assurance and supply chain traceability to customers. Despite criticism from some quarters, who accuse FSC and others of helping greenwash wood-based materials, the organization tells us it is backed by independent audits and remedial actions when necessary.
New product developments
Fager says new products like fiber-based beverage bottles — such as those from PulPac’s collaboration with PA and Diageo on Baileys and Johnnie Walker bottles — demonstrate the possibilities of fiber-based materials.
“Legislative pressures continue to drive change, while growing consumer awareness remains key to market expansion, particularly in regions where regulations are still evolving,” she remarks.
“Additionally, we worked with Danish premium confectionary brand Lakrids by Bülow on their Large advent calendar. Innovations in manufacturing processes, like our technology, are also helping to reduce costs, making fiber-based packaging more accessible.”
This year, PulPac focused on supporting its customers in developing new products using Dry Molded Fiber, preparing them for scaling up to full production. “A significant milestone was Stora Enso’s recent announcement of opening a dedicated production unit for Dry Molded Fiber.”
“Looking ahead, we see several customers progressing with their production plans. The successful validation of products already in the market will further solidify confidence in the technology, making it easier for others to adopt Dry Molded Fiber and set up their own production capabilities,” says Fager.
Market changes and challenges
One of the biggest challenges the fiber-based packaging sector faces is addressing the transition away from plastics holistically, Fager says — by solving current issues without introducing new ones.
“For example, relying too much on external sources for fiber-based products might not be a sustainable long-term solution. It’s essential to foster innovation and scale production locally to meet global demand responsibly.”
“Transitioning to new technologies can be complex, but we work closely with our customers, helping them make these changes in a controlled, measured way that fits their pace,” she continues.
“It’s crucial that there is ongoing dialogue between policymakers and industry experts to ensure the regulations are practical and lead to effective outcomes.”
“Additionally, the discussion around forest sustainability is an important one. It requires a balanced approach to sourcing and fiber use that maintains ecosystem health, which is key as the demand for fiber grows.”
The trouble with certification
An FSC spokesperson tells Packaging Insights that certification schemes play “a crucial role in advancing sustainability by promoting responsible forest fiber sourcing for products like paper and paperboard.”
While fiber-based products are recognized for their recyclability and, in some cases, biodegradability, serious concerns remain surrounding material sourcing and labor conditions. Deforestation, damage to ecosystems and degradation of biodiversity are all known consequences of much of the world’s forestry supplies.
“FSC certification mitigates these risks by setting strict environmental, social, and economic standards that apply across the supply chain, from the forest to the finished product,” the spokesperson says.
“When companies choose FSC-certified packaging, they ensure a sustainable supply of forest and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability in an increasingly eco-conscious market.”
But some NGOs, like Greenpeace, have accused FSC of “greenwashing forest destruction,” noting that supplies carrying the FSC certification have been linked to deforestation, land disputes and human rights abuses.
Grant Rosoman, senior campaign advisor at Greenpeace International, says certification schemes “should certainly not be relied on to deliver change in commodity sectors. Nor should it be used as proof of compliance with legislation.”
The FSC spokesperson says its process includes regular, independent audits by accredited certification bodies, which helps the organization quickly identify and address any issues or violations. “When necessary, we enforce corrective actions and may suspend or block certification to maintain the integrity of the FSC label.”
The rise of agro waste
In answer to the problems raised by traditional wood-based fibers, many packagers are turning toward alternative material sources, often from agricultural waste, which provides a circular solution where waste is upcycled into new products.
DS Smith is currently experimenting with materials such as seaweed, straw, hemp, and cocoa shells. The tests are part of a US$100 million circular economy project to find diverse material sources. In some cases, these materials require significantly less energy and water to produce than some traditional paper-making materials.
Smaller companies like Notpla, a UK-based seaweed packaging specialist, have landed large investments and had success in spreading their packaging worldwide. Notpla raised £20 million (over US$25 million) this year to boost production of its foodservice products and expand distribution in the US.