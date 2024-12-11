Flexopolis expands label capabilities with Bobst press for enhanced automation
Flexopolis, a Mexican label producer, has bolstered its capabilities and ventured into new label markets with the investment of its second Bobst Master M5 flexo press. Known for its specialization in packaging solutions, including labels and shrink sleeves for the automotive, personal care and food industries, the company aims to achieve greater sustainability and agility with the new machinery.
Flexopolis turned to Bobst for the Master M5’s ease of operation and features that enhance efficiency. The 430 mm-wide press is configured for eight-color UV flexo printing and also offers a PrintTutor system, which ensures precise and automatic register control while offering the ability to work with a range of substrates.
Patrícia Ruiz, CEO at Flexopolis, says: “With the special features from Bobst, we can do coupon labels and we’re almost ready to start producing in-mold labels too. This is very interesting because Mexico is not yet as developed in this market.”
“We have very demanding customers, so the most important aspect for us is to deliver the best quality products, both in terms of register and color.”
Strengthening market reach
Flexopolis’ production capacity has grown five-fold over the last 15 years, meeting both local and international demand. Master M5 further enhances this growth by providing faster, simpler job changes and automated operations.
“Of all our machines, the Bobst Master M5 is the most productive by a significant margin, almost 30%. The simple truth is that it allows us to run very fast and deliver high-quality products. When we have questions, we can call them at any time, and they’re always ready to help,” says Ruiz.
These features have allowed the absence of maintenance downtime and the reduction of material waste, resulting in lower substrate and ink consumption. The machine’s design also ensures reduced energy use and reduced waste. Bobst’s PrintTutor system uses cameras to maintain longitudinal and transversal print accuracy.
Bobst is exploring further collaboration with Flexopolis to strengthen its market presence in Mexico. At Drupa 2024, Packaging Insights talked to Bobst about its new launches and its latest machine learning solutions for packaging production.