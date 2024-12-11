Smurfit Westrock provides UK-based biscuit company with cushion pads
Smurfit Westrock is equipping Biscuiteers, a UK-based biscuit company, with recyclable cushion pads for advanced product protection.
The cushion pads are made with a combination of glassine and kraft paper and are created by layering fluted material and sheets. The company offers cushion pads in three ply (2.5 mm to 3 mm in thickness) or five ply (roughly 4 mm).
Biscuiteers specialize in hand-iced biscuits and macarons. Usually intended as gifts, the biscuits must be well-protected during shipping.
“Our biscuits are a labor of love, and it’s crucial that they arrive in the same perfect condition we send them in,” says Liliana Bonilla, head of purchasing at Biscuiteers.
Lisa Cunningham, operations and customer service manager at Smurfit Westrock, adds: “We’re proud to provide a packaging solution that not only protects its delicate biscuits but also supports its sustainability goals.”
Sustainable gift packaging
There is a growing consumer demand for environmentally conscientious brands that provide sustainable gift packaging.
Saxon Packaging, a part of Smurfit Westrock, has collaborated with alcoholic beverage company Pimentae, to release a new gift hamper packaging for ready-to-drink cocktails.
Moreover, Nestlé released over 200,000 paper Quality Street tubs to selected Tesco stores in the UK for the festive season. The paper tubs ensure that both container and chocolate wrappers can be recycled.