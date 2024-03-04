Flower power: Smurfit Kappa confronts Mother’s Day packaging problems
04 Mar 2024 --- With Mother’s Day approaching, the demand for floral gifts is on the rise, but so are concerns about supply chain protection. In response, Smurfit Kappa emphasizes the importance of customized flower packaging solutions to ease shipping difficulties and enhance consumer experience.
“Flowers are vulnerable to damage during shipping and handling, and packaging design plays a huge part in ensuring they arrive in perfect condition,” says the packager.
“It’s important for packaging to strike a balance between protecting products — against shocks and impact, as well as temperature fluctuations and moisture — while helping them stay fresh until delivery to retain their natural beauty.”
Temperature-controlled packaging and quality assurance are stressed. Smurfit Kappa advocates for rigorous testing to ensure packaging performs well under various conditions, reducing the risk of product damage and customer dissatisfaction.
“With one in three consumers prepared to leave a brand they love after a single disappointing experience, quality assurance should be checked at each stage of the supply chain to ensure only the freshest and highest quality flowers reach customers,” Smurfit Kappa states. “This is where tried and tested flower packaging solutions come in.”
Unboxing blooms
In addition to protection, Smurfit Kappa emphasizes the importance of aesthetics and sustainability in flower packaging. Thoughtfully designed packaging enhances the unboxing experience and conveys a commitment to environmental stewardship.
“Protective packaging such as flexible liners not only safeguard delicate blooms but can also add an element of luxury and elegance to flower packaging, further enhancing the gifting experience,” shares Smurfit Kappa.
“The significance of a perfect unboxing experience and how consumers share this on social media cannot be understated, with 82% of people trusting social networks to guide purchasing decisions.”
The packager says that product protection throughout the supply chain is a key part of the unboxing experience, as it ensures items arrive at their destination in good condition, free from damage or defects. According to Smurfit Kappa, this is especially important in the e-commerce flower market, where bunches of bouquets are sent as gifts all year round.
Optimizing data to reduce waste
To reduce packaging waste along the supply chain, Smurfit Kappa suggests using specific dimensions that match the size and shape of the product to be shipped to lower excess packaging material. “The right-sized packaging minimizes waste, helping businesses meet their sustainability goals while reducing delivery costs,” Smurfit Kappa says.
“Implementing protective packaging measures helps minimize product loss - reducing the chances of spoilage, breakage and unsellable stock. The synergy between the green qualities of flowers and planet-friendly packaging conveys a powerful message of environmental stewardship.”
Smurfit Kappa says data analytics and predictive modeling are a “game-changer for supply chain optimization, helping to improve packaging design, choose the correct materials and decide on the best distribution strategies.”
The company’s SupplySmart platform provides real-time supply chain data insights to inform decision-making and drive innovation. It can pinpoint inefficiencies in the packaging process, highlighting areas for improvement and implementing solutions that will enhance product protection and reduce waste.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria