Tomra launches in-store European tests for upgraded reverse vending machine tech
04 Mar 2024 --- Tomra Collection is conducting market tests of its new R2 reverse vending machine (RVM) for beverage container recycling in selected stores across Europe.
The in-store tests are taking place at several supermarkets in Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland to involve retailers and recyclers in the machinery’s development. The feedback and results will be used to refine the product before the official launch in September 2024.
Jonas Døvik, Tomra’s product manager for multi-feed solutions, tells Packaging Insights that in all four countries, current multi-feed R1 is already available, so multi-feed recycling is “more familiar” to consumers.
“All of the stores expressed interest in participating in the market tests after seeing the early concept of Tomra R2 at the EuroShop retail trade fair in 2023. We have also selected the participating stores based on the different Tomra backroom storage cabinets they have (for example, MultiPac and EasyPac) to test out the compatibility and flexibility of Tomra R2,” says Døvik.
“We want to test all configurations to gain learning and feedback, as the ability for stores to reuse existing backroom solutions together with Tomra R2 is important for easier installation and for stores to offer their shoppers multi-feed recycling.”
While Tomra R1 is designed for retailers with high volumes of container returns, Tomra R2’s smaller physical footprint makes it suitable for a broader range of stores, including smaller ones.
Minimizing new investments
Tomra R2 will be the second product in the company’s multi-feed line, allowing recyclers to pour hundreds of bottles and cans into an RVM instead of inserting them individually. The machine will start processing the containers while the user continues to pour them in.
The first product, Tomra R1, reached 500 installations in 16 countries in January.
The most visible difference with Tomra R2 is its new minimalist design, with a wall-mounted and compact front unit facing the consumer, explains the RVM technology company.
All-access for service and cleaning of Tomra R2 is done from behind the wall in the backroom instead of from the front in the busy store environment. This makes it more convenient for store personnel to perform reverse vending tasks such as cleaning and bin emptying.
Furthermore, the updated technology can be installed easily. Tomra R2 is compatible with current Tomra behind-the-wall storage solutions, including RollPac. This allows retailers to reuse their existing backroom cabinets, maximizing the lifespan of the equipment they already have and reducing the investment required to offer their shoppers a multi-feed solution.
Inclusivity and digitization
Tomra R2 is designed for inclusivity and accessibility. The machine has a user-friendly design, with a low screen and overhanging in-feed, a proximity sensor, a tactile surface and a graphical user interface enhanced with greater contrast for people with visual impairments — making the machine easier to reach and use.
The machine also supports touch-free operations, featuring a fully automated lid and utilizing the user’s smartphone to scan a QR code or NFC tag to access their session in the browser.
Some of the market test machines also offer the drop-and-go functionality, whereby recyclers can leave the RVM and start shopping while the RVM is still processing containers and receive their refund as a digital voucher. Users can open the camera on their phone to scan the QR code on Tomra R2’s screen, and the digital voucher will appear in their mobile browser.
Tomra’s multi-feed RVMs have shown to attract recyclers, with stores seeing a 33% average increase in consumer sessions and 86% increase in containers returned, asserts the company.
Recent consumer research also found that 87% of recyclers spend their deposit refunds in-store, demonstrating that offering a high-quality recycling experience can draw in customers and contribute to store revenue. Pouring in entire bags of containers rather than handling each individual container makes it fast and efficient to return containers while avoiding sticky hands.
By Natalie Schwertheim