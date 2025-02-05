Fighting food waste and meeting PPWR in fruit and vegetable pack innovations
Technology is at the forefront of enhancing the shelf life of fruits and vegetables while minimizing the packaging’s environmental impact to meet the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste (PPWR) requirements. We speak to ATS-Tanner, Fresh Inset, Huhtamaki, and Sealpac to understand how the industry is exploring functional packaging solutions that meet these challenges.
Peter Henriksson, head of the egg, produce and fruit category at Huhtamaki’s Fiber Foodservice EAO division, tells Packaging Insights: “We see two main trends emerging in the fruit and vegetable packaging sector. The first, and most significant, is the move toward reducing plastic usage. There’s a growing demand for alternative materials, with a strong preference for natural options such as fiber-based packaging.”
“The second trend involves reducing packaging overall, with retailers increasingly aiming to sell items loose whenever feasible to minimize waste.”
Marcel Veenstra, marketing and communications manager at Sealpac, echoes the plastic reduction trend. He suggests that the shift is driven by both manufacturers and retailers, who have “set ambitious goals, for example, with regard to their CO2 footprint, that must be achieved in the coming years.”
Technology developments
Fruit and vegetable manufacturers are exploring new packaging technology solutions to cut plastic use.
“For grapes and berries, for example, we have seen a move from clamshells to trays with a top film. Around two years ago, our German customer Baumann was required by food retailers to save on plastic in its packaging, among other things, by switching to tray sealing. At that time, the company delivered its berries in plastic trays that were manually fitted with a snap-on lid,” shares Veenstra.
“The entire production was tuned and optimized to this process, which is why the company at first did not see a reason to modify. Soon, we started working on change with them. The next season, Baumann was packaging its berries in plastic trays made from resource-saving rPET. The trays are sealed with a top film in a fully automated manner.”
Meanwhile, Markus Theres, managing director Germany at ATS-Tanner, tells us that banding is the new trend to replace plastic and reduce waste.
“Banding is a labeling and packaging solution in one. From labeling individual items to bundling and holding together multipacks to holding together and branding cardboard tray packs, everything is possible.”
“Banding replaces shrink films and reduces waste, consumes less energy, and thus lowers CO2 emissions. Banding works with ultrasonic welding and, therefore, without glue or other adhesives. Consumers love bands because they produce almost no waste, are very easy to open by hand, and can be easily returned to the recycling cycle.”
Fresh Inset’s Vidre+ is another innovation that was designed with flexibility and sustainability in mind.
Krzysztof Czaplicki, chief strategy officer at Fresh Inset, says: “Its application does not require any modifications to existing packaging systems or infrastructure. The technology integrates into materials like cardboard boxes, trays, bags, and clamshells. The gradual release of active ingredients is triggered by humidity inside the packaging, protecting produce entirely.”
“We are particularly focused on compatibility with biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials, supporting sustainable packaging trends. Additionally, Vidre+ enables more efficient logistics by reducing spoilage, further minimizing the carbon footprint.”
Meeting PPWR requirements
Last month, the PPWR was published and will be enforced starting on August 12, 2026.
As the PPWR prohibits single-use plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kg approaches, fiber-based alternatives are expected to gain further traction.
“This regulatory push will likely drive further innovation and effort among fiber packaging producers to develop and refine sustainable packaging solutions for the market. Sustainability is a core component of Huhtamaki’s strategy, and we are dedicated to continuous operational improvement,” says Henriksson.
“Each of our molded fiber factories sources recycled paper locally, minimizing transportation distances and further reducing our environmental footprint. We ensure material durability through rigorous testing and by customizing solutions to meet the specific needs of each product and customer. High-quality fiber can be recycled up to seven times before it loses its strength.”
Meanwhile, ATS-Tanner’s Theres points out: “The aim of the PPWR is to reduce packaging waste, promote recyclability, and increase the use of recycled materials.”
“Producers are made aware of reducing single-use plastic packaging that ends up in landfills and replacing them with sustainable and reusable alternatives, particularly in the form of containers or bags that can be used multiple times. This reduces the amount of single-use plastic being generated and supports a circular economy.”
Logistical efficiency
Scaling environmentally sustainable innovations across markets and regions presents challenges.
“Regional differences present challenges in logistics, regulatory pathways, and varying packaging standards. We address this by collaborating with local partners, tailoring solutions to each region’s needs, and ensuring Vidre+ meets local standards,” says Czaplicki.
“For example, Vidre+ technology is now registered in Peru, enhancing exporters’ ability to deliver high-quality produce to distant markets. In the US, we’ve received recognition for the integration of Vidre+ into existing systems, which accommodates the diverse packaging and logistics infrastructure. We also invest in education and training for local partners, enabling seamless adoption.”
Achieving logistical efficiency and visual appeal in fruit and vegetable packaging can also be challenging, particularly without compromising sustainability and food safety.
“Fresh produce needs to be able to breathe, and each type of fruit or vegetable has its own breathing pattern, also known as the respiration rate. Most of the time, this is ‘solved’ by packaging fresh produce in bags or clamshells with large holes or by using pre-perforated film on trays. However, detailed regulation of the oxygen level of fresh produce is a critical factor in achieving optimal shelf life at retail and maximum freshness at the final customer,” says Veenstra.
“Our partner PerfoTec has a solution to reach the optimum protective atmosphere inside the pack, also known as Equilibrium Modified Atmosphere Packaging. This is achieved by laser perforation of the top film, where the amount and size of the holes is tuned to the breathing pattern of the product. By combining this with Sealpac’s EasyLid system, which provides sealing and lidding in just one single step, you can even create a sustainable, reclosable pack with optimal freshness until the very last portion.”
By combining technology with enhanced materials, the future of food packaging is poised to be more efficient, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective.
“For each product, we will support our customers in the fruit and vegetable segment by reducing the thickness of the plastic used in their current packaging, as well as by introducing hybrid solutions, where most of the plastic is replaced by cardboard,” Veenstra continues.
“We will use as little plastic as possible but also as much as necessary. By this, we mean that the primary role of packaging is to protect the product inside to guarantee maximum shelf life.”