EU Official Journal publishes Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation
The full and final document of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is now publicly available. We explore the new regulation, including its circularity requirements and rules on materials and labeling.
The PPWR was published yesterday (January 22) and will become effective in 19 days. The new rules will be enforced starting on August 12, 2026.
“This regulation establishes requirements for the entire life-cycle of packaging as regards environmental sustainability and labeling, to allow its placing on the market,” outlines Article One of Chapter One of the legislation.
“It also establishes requirements for EPR, packaging waste prevention, such as the reduction of unnecessary packaging and the reuse or refill of packaging, as well as the collection and treatment, including recycling, of packaging waste.”
The regulation seeks to facilitate the efficiency of the internal market by harmonizing national measures on packaging and packaging waste while preventing its adverse effects on the environment.
The PPWR aims to contribute to the EU’s transition to a circular economy and climate neutrality by 2050.
“This regulation applies to all packaging, regardless of the materials used, and to all packaging waste, whether such packaging is used in or such packaging waste originates from industry, other manufacturing, retail or distribution, offices, services or households.”
Sustainability requirements
Chapter Two of the legislation defines the new sustainability requirements for packaging in the EU.
These include requirements for substances in packaging, recyclable packaging, minimum recycled content in plastic packaging, bio-based feedstock in plastic packaging, compostable packaging and reusable packaging.
The regulation aims to minimize the content of substances in packaging that are harmful to human health and the environment, including microplastic pollution. Achieving this goal would also ensure safer recycling and reuse of materials.
The European Commission (EC) will monitor and report on these substances by the end of 2026. This will serve to propose restrictions (if needed). PFAS are among the substances expected to face strict limitations starting August 2026.
By 2035, all packaging must meet criteria ensuring it can be collected, sorted and recycled into secondary raw materials. Packaging will be graded as A, B or C, from most to least recyclable.
Over time, the relevant authorities will introduce stricter requirements and financial contributions for waste producers based on grades to encourage compliance.
The EC is expected to establish guidelines for recyclability and monitor developments to update regulations. Certain exceptions for specialized packaging will be allowed, but these will require periodic assessments.
Bio-based, compostables and reusables
By 2028, the EC will review the development and environmental performance of bio-based plastic packaging. If deemed promising, the EC will propose legislation to allow bio-based feedstock as an alternative to recycled content when recycling technologies are insufficient.
At the same time, compostable packaging, such as sticky labels for fruits and vegetables, must meet industrial composting standards. There are plans for the establishment of similar home-composting standards. Member states may require certain other packaging to be compostable.
By the start of 2030, manufacturers and importers will be asked to minimize their packaging usage in terms of weight and volume. They will not be allowed to use designs that attempt to increase the perceived product volume artificially. Harmonized standards to measure compliance will be established by 2027.
Starting February 11, 2025, packaging will be defined as reusable if designed for multiple uses while maintaining safety and hygiene. In 2027, the EU will introduce minimum rotations for common reusable packaging.
According to Chapter Four, Article 29, in January 2030, economic operators are expected to increase their use of reusable packaging, starting with 40% and aiming for 70% by 2040. Exemptions will apply, in cases such as packaging for dangerous goods, custom-designed and specific food-related packaging.
Labeling requirements
The articles in Chapter Three on labeling, marketing and information define the upcoming regulations on the labeling of packaging and waste receptacles for the collection of packaging waste and requirements for environmental claims.
By 2028, all packaging will be expected to have harmonized labels detailing material composition information to facilitate sorting.
PPWR demands the label to be clear and display accessible pictograms and QR codes for additional details. Where relevant, it should indicate if the packaging is compostable, part of a deposit-return system or reusable.
Labeling waste receptacles for packaging waste will also be harmonized across the EU by 2028.
Packaging labels are only allowed to make environmental claims about packaging if they exceed the minimum regulatory requirements established in the PPWR and are supported by technical documentation as outlined in the legislation.
Ensuring compliance
Chapter Four of the PPWR outlines the general obligations of packaging manufacturers, suppliers, authorized representatives, importers, distributors, service providers, waste management operators and other stakeholders.
Packaging suppliers are asked to provide manufacturers with all necessary documentation detailing their expectations concerning conformity with regulations.
Manufacturers must ensure that all packaging introduced to the market complies with the new regulations. They should conduct conformity assessments, maintain technical documentation and issue EU declarations of conformity.
Importers and distributors are also responsible for following these steps to ensure that all packaging on the market is compliant.
Distributors must also store and transport packaging without compromising its conformity. They have to recall products when non-compliance is detected and notify authorities.
Chapter Five of the PPWR sets out requirements for member states regarding lightweight plastic carrier bags. The aim is for an annual limit of 40 bags per capita by the end of 2025. Member states could additionally develop strategies and national reduction targets.
Recycling targets
Section Six of the new legislation considers recycling targets and the promotion of recycling, including rules on calculating the achievement of the recycling targets.
Chapter 52 dictates the recycling targets for packaging waste that member states should achieve. Members should be able to recycle 65% of all waste generated by 2025, as measured by weight, and 70% by 2030.
Specific targets are based on materials, including 50% for plastic and aluminum, 70% for glass and 75% for paper and cardboard by 2025, each increasing to 55%, 60%, 75% and 85% by 2030.
Member states may only be allowed to postpone these deadlines by up to five years under strict conditions. They are expected to promote the use of recycled materials in packaging production and may set more ambitious recycling targets if they wish.
Prior to the release of the full PPWR text, Packaging Insights spoke to multiple EU-based environmental NGOs about their hopes and expectations for the new legislation.