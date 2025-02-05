Albéa equips Etat Pur with recyclable tubes for revamped skin care
Albéa has partnered with beauty brand Etat Pur to rebrand its Pure Skincare range. The France-based company will now use Albéa’s EcoFusion Top 50 mL tube, a recyclable solution that marks a “milestone in sustainable packaging.”
Sophian Desmoulins, account manager at Albéa, says the company is helping Etat Pur deliver on its sustainable goals with its EcoFusion Top solution, “partnering with our customers on responsible product developments is absolutely key to accelerating the circular economy transition in our industry.”
The Pure Skincare range contains skin cleansing and moisturizing formulas. Etat says the skin and body care company is reinventing its packaging along eco-design principles. The EcoFusion Top reduces the plastic used by 54% compared to the previous 50 mL tube and 82% compared to the last 40 mL airless bottles.
Camille Potier, product manager at Etat Pur, says: “Etat Pur stands for responsible solutions, both in terms of ingredients and packaging selection. With the EcoFusion Top solution, Albéa supports our commitment to significantly reducing our brand’s environmental impact while providing our customers with an appealing and modern design.”
Albéa showcased the EcoFusion Top range last year at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany. Personal Care Insights spoke to Margot Doll, product manager for Albéa, about the company’s custom designs and manufacturing for skin care packaging, highlighting the EcoFusion Top, which reduces packaging weight, is recyclable, and suitable for online distribution.
Recently, Albéa collaborated with US-based skin care brand Drunk Elephant to supply packaging solutions for three skin care products. Albéa said the products will use recyclable materials and a new manufacturing location to improve supply chain efficiency.