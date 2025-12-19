- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
FoodChain ID and Unpac simplify EPR data reporting for F&B industry
Key takeaways
- FoodChain ID and Unpac have collaborated to streamline EPR reporting for the global F&B industry.
- The partnership provides an integrated solution to automate data collection.
- Unpac’s AI-powered platform transforms fragmented packaging data into a unified source of truth.
FoodChain ID and Unpac are working together to refine packaging data and streamline EPR reporting for the global F&B industry.
The partnership combines FoodChain ID’s expertise in the food industry and regulatory compliance with Unpac’s EPR software. Its goal is to “turn regulatory burden into a business advantage.”
Packaging Insights speaks to FoodChain ID about how the collaboration can help brands meet regulatory deadlines and reduce the risk of non-compliance.
“EPR compliance rarely fails at the reporting stage. Problems typically result from failure upstream in data chaos,” says Marc Losito, vice president of Regulatory Solutions at FoodChain ID.
“Food brands often don’t know what data they need, where the data is located, or even how to gather the right data. Packaging specifications are scattered across internal silos, suppliers, and third-party packagers. That’s not a software problem. It’s a regulatory readiness problem.”
Losito explains that FoodChain ID tackles this problem by identifying what needs to be reported, scoping out state-by-state obligations in the US, and building structured, audit-ready data models.
Lee Lubner, CEO at Unpac, says: “We built Unpac to make packaging data actionable, to turn compliance into measurable business value. Our mission is to help brands unlock the power of their packaging data with automation, accuracy, and intelligence.”
Brand support
The alliance aims to provide an integrated EPR compliance solution that simplifies data collection and automates reporting across jurisdictions.
Losito says: “Unpac’s AI platform transforms messy inputs (often in multiple file formats) into a single source of truth with real-time reporting, fee simulations, and optimization scenarios.”
Unpac’s software also enables automated data validation, gap analysis, and eco-modulation simulations to reduce fees and improve packaging performance. Losito adds that all this is guided by FoodChain ID’s expertise in F&B packaging standards.
“Together, the partnership brings regulatory expertise and software automation into one scalable, end-to-end EPR solution by turning data chaos into compliance clarity and cost control.”
According to the companies, the partnership also facilitates an up to 80% reduction in manual effort and a 20% reduction in EPR-related fees for companies.
Tackling US EPR fragmentation
Particularly for EPR legislation in the US, which operates at the state level, Losito suggests that the partnership can “bridge the gap” between state-level EPR laws and the operational realities of global food brands.
He adds: “Each US state has its own definitions, timelines, and fee structures, making compliance a logistical and financial nightmare for teams using spreadsheets or spec software not designed for regulatory agility.”
Unpac’s Single Source of Truth for packaging data is a centralized repository that unifies all packaging information from differing sources and formats into a consistent dataset.
This system is “enriched” with FoodChain ID’s broader compliance intelligence and audit support capabilities, explains Losito.
“Our partnership aims to unlock cost savings, better packaging decisions, and operational clarity.”
Validating packaging information
Data validation is crucial for EPR compliance. Losito explains that it enables brands to make sense of complex information and creates smoother operational systems.
He adds: “Data validation ensures that packaging specifications are complete, accurate, and structured. The aim is to turn documents into a single, clean system of records.”
Without this, Losito says, EPR reporting remains “error-prone,” and optimization “impossible.”
Accurate EPR assessments
Once packaging data is validated, eco-modulation ensures that fees are accurately adjusted based on the environmental impact of packaging materials.
“Eco-modulation refers to the fee structures states apply based on material recyclability, weight, and environmental performance. Our platform lets brands simulate these fees in real time and run what-if’ scenarios, such as shifting from multilayer plastic to monomaterial or reducing label weight,” says Losito.
Simulations can identify high-leverage changes that can reduce packaging fees by 10–20%, enhance recyclability metrics, lower material costs, and contribute to ESG goals.
Ultimately, the partnership aims to support F&B brands globally and in the US by simplifying the management of complex EPR reporting systems.
Losito concludes: “It’s a win-win: brands meet compliance requirements and gain a measurable return on smarter packaging design.”