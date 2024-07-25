Fresh Inset prolongs shelf life in Peru’s US$1B avocado market with new tech launch
25 Jul 2024 --- Fresh Inset’s Vidre+ technology, which helps preserve fruits and vegetables through ethylene gas inhibiting labeling stickers, has been registered on the Peruvian market for avocado producers. The implementation will extend the shelf life of much of the country’s annual exports, which amount to over 616,000 tons — worth more than US$1 billion.
Peru held a 12.2% global share of the avocado market in 2022. In 2023 alone, Peru exported to over 40 countries worldwide. More than 60% of the harvest went to Europe and 14% to the US.
Vidre+ safeguards fresh produce and flowers from ethylene through a sticker that releases 1-Methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) — a plant growth regulator. The technology can be used by growers and producers, regardless of business size. As a result, it helps reduce food waste at every production stage, says Fresh Inset.
“Entering the Peruvian market is a significant step for Fresh Inset. We are confident that Vidre+ can assist Peruvian fresh produce growers, as it will enhance their ability to transport fruits over longer distances and reduce food waste. According to the trials on avocados,” says Alfredo Malarin, Fresh Inset general manager Peru.
“Vidre+ supports the retention of external fruit greenness and significantly improves firmness over time.”
“After an eight-day-long test on a simulated grocery shelf, 70% of limes treated with Vidre+ stayed green, compared to only 28% of untreated ones. Considering that Vidre+ is already available in Argentina, starting in Peru shows how important the LatAm market is for Fresh Inset.”
Safeguarding the lime market
Vidre+ already helps lime exporters reach Europe and Far East markets. Exported volumes of fresh limes have doubled since 2020, when Peru exported 800 lime containers to almost 1,600 containers in 2023.
Key destinations include the US, Chile and the Dominican Republic, which together accounted for 80% of the export volume by the end of week 6 in 2024. Major importers such as Andean Sun, Farm Direct, and Walmart are pivotal in this growth.
Both avocado and lime are ethylene-sensitive fruits. That means limited shelf life and further constraints regarding export time and distance. Trials conducted on avocados and limes prove that Vidre+ can defend them from the negative effects of ethylene by slowing respiration.
Vidre+ also works on various fruits, vegetables and flowers, including leafy greens and mushrooms. The technology “revolutionizes the fight against food waste,” according to Fresh Inset.