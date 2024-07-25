Rissmann designs paper pouches for luxury beauty brands with deep blind embossing
25 Jul 2024 --- Rissmann is combining its glue-free folding process with an embossing process to create a collection of FSC paper bags and pouches for the beauty industry.
The Paquita features a wave pattern achieved by deep blind embossing. The second embossing process adds “sophistication to an already elaborate concept” but remains monomaterial.
The bags and pouches feature ribbons and knotted handles, which can be made visible on the inside or outside. The handles are also available in FSC paper or cotton.
Brand logos can be embossed and hot-stamped in brown, gold and orange. Folding and embossing are fully customizable for a unique brand image.
Paper packaging
Rissman focuses on using one material, usually paper or cardboard, that is FSC-certified and comes from “sustainable and responsible forestry.” The transfer finishing ensures the printed area remains under 70% of the surface.
The paper packaging manufacturer uses mineral oil-free offset printing colors and water-based varnish for most designs with transfer finishing that “does not include toxic additives.” Rissman says all of its packaging can be fed to the recycling channel.
Additionally, all of the company’s packaging is designed for the consumer to reuse as a storage box, design element or gift box. Rissman creates packaging solutions for luxury brands in cosmetics, perfumes, jewelry, fashion, leather, spirits and technology.
Beauty packaging
In beauty packaging news, TNT Group and FaiveleyTech recently created a patent-pending rotary applicator for the N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum. The rotating and cooling applicator is designed to massage and refresh the eye area.
Berry Global and La Rosée also launched an exclusive and innovative refillable stick for the French natural cosmetics company’s best-selling deodorant. The refill was created after two years of R&D between the La Rosée and Berry Global development teams. The La Rosée deodorant is available in pharmacies across France.