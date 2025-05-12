Futamura and partners unveil fully compostable sachets for liquids
Compostable film producer, Futamura, flexible packaging converter Repaq, and machine manufacturer GK Sondermaschinenbau have launched a fully compostable sachet suitable for ingredients such as ketchup, mustard, cooking sauces, and hand cream.
Commonly used for condiments, sauces, and personal care creams, many sachets consist of complex layers of materials such as polyolefins, aluminum, and polyester. While the structure helps preserve products throughout the supply chain and ensures their required shelf life, it also makes the packaging difficult to recycle, particularly given their small size and contamination with residual product after use.
Joachim Janz, regional sales manager at Futamura, says: “This home compostable liquids’ sachet packaging is an exciting launch. Ultimately, it means a perfect match to the request for offering a full portfolio of demanding food and non-food items to be packed in compostable packaging choices.”
“Small-portion sachets have always been the tricky ones for recycling, so this success in compostability is good news to be shared.”
Innovation through collaboration
The sachet solution utilizes Futamura’s NatureFlex technology. The new compostable laminate includes a barrier cellulose film layer from Futamura and another biofilm to provide hermetic seals.
Sven Seevers, technology manager at Repaq, comments: “It was very important for us to replace this non-recyclable packaging, which can pollute the environment, with a compostable solution.”
“Our packaging offers excellent product protection and significant ecological benefits at the same packing speeds. In the long term, it is the best end-of-life scenario for this packaging and many others.”
The packaging is produced using the newly designed GK Sondermaschinenbau machinery. The first commercial sachets are said to enter the market shortly.
Nico Merkel, sales director at GK Sondermaschinenbau, adds: “It has been a pleasure to produce samples in our facilities and participate in the extensive testing of these little packs, proving that they can withstand large pressure over the long term. The tests on our machinery have certainly shown that almost no adjustments were required to use the solution supplied by Repaq.”