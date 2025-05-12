Target adds Clean Cult refillable cleaning products to US range
Clean Cult has announced the nationwide launch of its cleaning products in paper-based cartons for refill to 1,800 Target stores across the US, including hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, and all-purpose cleaner, “first-to-market” aluminum spray bottles, and multi-enzyme sheets.
“Target is where home care meets lifestyle, and now, it’s where sustainability becomes second nature,” says Ryan Lupberger, CEO at Clean Cult. “This launch is about more than shelf space. It’s about meeting millions of consumers with products that are effective, beautiful, and better for the planet — at a price point that doesn’t ask them to think twice.”
Target has added a lineup of 17 types of Clean Cult products to its national assortment. The products feature the brand’s “reimagined” packaging system, which it describes as “a sleek, shelf-ready solution priced in line with leading natural brands, designed to appeal to both eco-conscious consumers and those exploring sustainable options for the first time.”
As part of the launch, Clean Cult is introducing three new signature scents: Pink Grapefruit, Water Blossom, and Fresh Rain. The brand states that the scents were created to complement the new packaging.
“Sustainable home care is no longer a niche category — it’s a growth category,” Lupberger adds. “With strong partners and a differentiated product system, we’re not just building the next generation of cleaning, we’re cleaning up an industry that’s long overdue for a change.”
aluminium bottles. The redesign aims for an “elegant visual identity” to “align scent and aesthetic for an elevated in-home experience”The brand says that it has “rigorously” tested its redesigned
The partnership is in line with Target’s sustainability strategy, with which the retail giant aims to achieve its “zero waste to landfill” goals across its US stores by 2030. By expanding access to low-waste alternatives, the company wants to push consumers toward more circular options without disrupting their wallets
Investor confidence in refillables
Clean Cult says its nationwide launch at Target and recent launch at Costco are supported by the closing of its Series B funding round at US$5 million. The series B funding round was led by investors including Sage Hill Investors and Maywic Select Investments.
Celebrities like Zac Efron, Kevin Hart, and Whitney Cummings, are among the investors in Clean Cult’s refillable packaging solutions, which the company says it points to a renewed investor confidence in its “differentiated model, rapid expansion, and strong consumer demand.”
The company plans to use the capital to “accelerate” its nationwide retail expansion in stores and online.
In a recent interview with Packaging Insights, CEO Luperberger asserted that reusable and refillable packaging is no longer a niche concept.