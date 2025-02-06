Generative AI and packaging: McKinsey design expert on new tech and human creativity
Tey Bannerman will explore “Designing with AI” at Packaging Innovations 2025 next week
Generative AI (GenAI) is already revolutionizing packaging design according to Tey Bannerman, partner at McKinsey & Company. Moreover, this new technology holds the power to enhance rather than diminish the role of human creativity in the creation of more impactful packaging, but only if used correctly.
Bannerman is set to give a talk on “Designing with AI” at Packaging Innovations 2025 next week in Birmingham, UK. He leads McKinsey’s European design practice and works with the management consultancy’s Al department — Quantum Black — helping clients design, build, launch, and scale innovative products and Al-driven platforms.
McKinsey estimates that GenAI could unlock US$60 billion in productivity within product research and design across industries. Bannerman says that the packaging industry represents a “substantial proportion” of this figure.
In this interview with Packaging Insights, Bannerman focuses on how GenAI can disrupt conventional packaging design and enable designers to explore creative concepts faster.
What is your main message for Packaging Innovations attendees, and what key takeaways will you aim to provide in your talk?
Bannerman: My core message is that AI in packaging design isn’t about replacing design or innovation as we know it — it’s about enhancement and exploration. The key takeaways focus on three horizons: immediate opportunities in design iteration and prototyping, mid-term possibilities in sustainable material innovation, and long-term potential for personalized packaging at scale. But most importantly, I want to show how AI can enhance rather than diminish the human elements of design.
In what ways is GenAI currently impacting packaging design?
Bannerman: GenAI is already revolutionizing the early stages of packaging design through rapid concept generation and iteration. Designers are using AI to explore hundreds of variations in minutes rather than days, testing different materials, shapes, and visual elements. This acceleration of the exploration phase allows more time for refinement and collaborative decision-making. We’re also seeing AI assist designers in predicting the environmental impact of different design choices. And, perhaps most interestingly, AI is beginning to influence the entire packaging lifecycle — from material selection to end-of-life considerations — by providing data-driven insights previously impossible to access at scale.
How would you describe the potential of GenAI to transform packaging design?
Bannerman: The real potential lies in AI’s ability to solve complex, multi-variable challenges that packaging designers face daily. Imagine systems that can simultaneously optimize for brand impact, sustainability, production efficiency, and cost — while maintaining perfect compliance with regulations across global markets. The technology could enable truly personalized packaging at scale, adapting designs based on regional preferences, cultural nuances, and individual consumer behavior patterns.
What’s also exciting is the potential for predictive design — where AI systems can anticipate how packaging will perform across different contexts and environments. This could revolutionize how we approach everything from shelf presence to supply chain resilience. For instance, AI could help design packaging that not only catches the eye in-store but also photographs well for e-commerce, maintains product integrity across varying temperature conditions, and minimizes waste throughout its lifecycle.
What are the potential pitfalls of GenAI for packaging design? For example, could artistry and individualism suffer?
Bannerman: The pitfalls aren’t inherent in the technology itself but in how we choose to implement it. I see the key risks including potential homogenization of design if teams rely too heavily on AI without injecting human creativity, over-optimization for metrics that are easy to measure rather than what truly matters to consumers, and the possibility of losing touch with the tactile, physical nature of packaging design. However, these challenges can be addressed through thoughtful implementation strategies and clear design principles.
How can brands successfully leverage the power of GenAI?
Bannerman: Looking ahead, I believe we’re entering an era where the distinction between “AI-enabled” and “traditional” design processes will become increasingly blurred. The most successful brands will be those that use AI to handle the computational heavy lifting — testing variations, optimizing parameters, and ensuring compliance — while leveraging human expertise for the strategic and emotional elements of design. The key to success will be maintaining a balance between innovation and practicality, between technological capability and human insight. It’s about using AI not just because we can but because it genuinely enhances the end result for both brands and consumers.
In what ways is McKinsey helping brands leverage GenAI to elevate their packaging design?
Bannerman: McKinsey’s approach focuses on three dimensions: strategic transformation, technical implementation, and capability building. We’re helping brands develop comprehensive AI strategies that go beyond just new tools — looking at how AI can optimize the entire product and packaging life cycle, from initial concept to market performance analysis. McKinsey is also helping organizations build the capabilities needed to succeed with AI in the long term — from technical infrastructure to talent development. This often involves creating cross-functional teams that bring together designers, data scientists, and brand strategists to ensure AI implementation serves broader business objectives.
