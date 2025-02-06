Packaging Innovations 2025 preview: Industry prepares for UK’s incoming EPR legislation
Packaging Innovations in Birmingham, UK, next week, will be a “catalyst for real progress” for businesses racing to meet the country’s new EPR requirements, according to James Montero-MacColl, senior marketing manager at event organizer Easyfairs UK. Montero-MacColl also expects AI-inspired packaging solutions to feature at the trade show.
The UK’s EPR scheme is intended to shift the responsibility and cost of packaging waste management from taxpayers and local authorities to businesses that use and supply the packaging. The first EPR payments will be required between October and December this year.
Packaging Innovations (February 12–13) is expected to attract over 7,000 attendees and host more than 450 exhibitors. The event aims to capture innovations businesses can use to stay ahead in a fast-evolving market increasingly shaped by regulatory pressures — particularly EPR and the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
“This year’s focus will be on offering practical solutions to help businesses tackle critical regulatory changes,” Montero-MacColl tells Packaging Insights.
“We’re halfway to those all-important 2030 sustainability goals. For companies that set 2025 goals, this will naturally be even more prominent. We’re expecting businesses to put their ‘best foot forward’ when it comes to sustainability with more viable, scalable, and innovative solutions on show than ever before.”
PackUK, which we’re honored to host. This new initiative from Defra will spearhead the implementation of EPR — one of the most transformational regulations we’ve seen in the industry in a generation.”“This [focus] will be exemplified by the launch of
Redesigning for EPR
At Packaging Innovations, Coveris will showcase its latest sustainable paper, plastic, and hybrid solutions designed to support upcoming EPR requirements.
Adam Robinson, head of Sustainability at Coveris’ Business Unit Paper, says there are currently no restrictions on what packaging can and cannot be used with regard to EPR.
“However, EPR works to extend the producer’s responsibility of the packaging through increased cost (modulated fees) placed on packaging formats that are not recyclable,” he tells Packaging Insights.
“Therefore, our products work to reduce cost impact through enhanced recyclability, weight reduction, separability, and material optimization.”
Coveris’ product highlights include its MonoFlex range, lightweight paper alternatives, including lidding and trays, and a new range of wash-off labels designed for improved recyclability.
Meanwhile, ProAmpac will be highlighting its latest recyclable film and fiber-based packaging solutions, alongside MP-1000 and MP-2000, its advanced moisture-protection films.
“ProAmpac’s recyclable film and fiber solutions support the shift toward circular packaging systems, offering curbside recyclable and store drop-off solutions that help brands meet sustainability targets,” a company spokesperson tells us.
Sustainability without sacrifices
Mondi is expecting the main themes at this year’s show to focus on sustainability and innovation.
“As we continue to innovate in packaging, we focus on developing circular drive solutions that are sustainable by design. We believe in a holistic approach, where innovation, responsibility, and collaboration are key to building a sustainable future for packaging,” Fabio Peyer, growth and sustainability director at Mondi, tells Packaging Insights.
“We’re excited to share our sustainable innovations and circular portfolio at this year’s event. We are keen to highlight the ongoing need for collaboration, transparency, and a forward-thinking approach to tackle packaging challenges and meet evolving consumer and regulatory expectations.”
Mondi will showcase its FunctionalBarrier Paper Reduce, which serves as a fiber-based alternative for bread packaging.
“Together with Welton, Bibby & Baron we introduced recyclable bread packaging to the UK food and FMCG markets,” the company tells us.
Jointly with Meurer, Mondi collaborated to bring Advantage TrayWrap to the Swedish market to secure coffee packages for transportation and will showcase them in Birmingham.
“Compatible with Meurer’s Paper Hood Machine, it delivers operational efficiencies and cost savings through reduced materials and energy use. Our paper solution also allows safe, manual opening without cutting tools, reducing the number of product damage claims.”
Montero-MacColl highlights that the industry’s attitude to sustainability has matured in recent years, with solutions combining innovative designs with the latest material technology to create “genuinely transformative” sustainable packaging.
“Most have figured out that sacrificing consumer convenience and product protection to create something that you can claim is more sustainable is not the way forward. So we’re expecting new innovations that add new functionality to packaging, from digital technology to novel structural designs,” he says.
Meanwhile, Montero-MacColl says that refill solutions have been subject to interest in recent years, “partly because it feels like a nut that the industry hasn’t completely cracked yet.”
“There are so many different ways to approach reusable packaging that we’re seeing a sort of space race between businesses looking to be the first to create a scalable refillable solution that the market truly embraces.”
AI in the supply chain
The growing influence of AI systems on packaging design will also feature at the event. Montero-MacColl says that packaging companies have started to develop ways to integrate AI into their operations.
“AI will definitely be a hot topic at this year’s show, as it’s clear that it will be hugely consequential for the industry, but it’s also clear that we’re only just scratching the surface of the potential of this technology.”
“We expect to see innovations that incorporate AI into every stage of the packaging supply chain and manufacturing process, from design through to supply chain management to converting and more.”
“It’s impossible to say what the end of the industry’s AI journey will look like, but we know that journey will start in the melting pot of ideas and inspiration, which is Packaging Innovations.”