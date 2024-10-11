Georgia-Pacific inaugurates Dixie disposable paper tableware manufacturing site in Tennessee
Georgia-Pacific officially opened its new Dixie disposable paper tableware manufacturing site in Jackson, Tennessee today. Initially announced in September 2022, the approximately US$425 million facility is Georgia-Pacific’s first new Dixie greenfield plant build since the Bowling Green, Kentucky facility opened in 1991.
The plant will produce Dixie and Dixie Ultra products for retail and out-of-home customers — including plates, bowls, platters and deep dishes. It will significantly increase the supply of disposable tableware products in the marketplace.
Site clearing started in November 2022, with construction beginning in 2023. Production officially began at the facility in June 2024.
“Georgia-Pacific is keenly focused on the future and meeting the needs of our consumers,” says Fernando Gonzalez, president for consumer products group at Dixie. “We chose the Jackson community for our new Dixie facility because of its strong manufacturing footprint.”
“This investment strengthens our capacity to fulfill the growing consumer demand for Dixie products and creates at least 220 new jobs in a climate-controlled, modern work environment. We are excited for what is to come with this new facility.”
Supply chain efficiencies
Located at 65 Cardinal Drive, the plant sits on 241 acres in west Jackson and is conveniently located near Interstate 40 and state Highway 223. There is also access to nearby rail service, all of which are critical to ensure an efficient and effective supply chain, highlights Georgia-Pacific.
“The process of building and opening this facility, and hiring an outstanding team to lead it, is a true representation of what preferred partnership looks like,” says Mike Cook, plant director.
“The Jackson community has embraced Dixie from the very beginning of this journey, and that has allowed us all to grow together.”
Since 2011, Georgia-Pacific has invested more than US$675 million in Tennessee, with the construction of the Jackson Dixie site included. The company also announced plans to invest more than US$20 million at the Lebanon, Tennessee corrugated plant.
