Danimer Scientific and Chinese tableware manufacturer launch compostable PHA-coated drink cups
Danimer Scientific and Ningbo Homelink Eco-iTech (Homelink), a Chinese manufacturer of disposable tableware, have announced the commercial launch of home compostable extrusion coating biopolymers made with Danimer’s polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Nodax. The PHA-coated cups, produced by Homelink, offer a sustainable alternative to traditional paper cups by being repulpable and home and industrially compostable.
Danimer Scientific’s PHA-based biopolymer has undergone testing for biodegradation, disintegration and ecotoxicity. Designed to replace PE, the PHA biopolymer grade provides a liquid barrier coating for paper cups. The new product has received certification as home compostable by the Technical Inspection Association (TÜV) and as commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute.
“Danimer and Homelink share a common mission, we are committed to using alternative biomaterials to replace traditional plastics. We are excited to partner with a world leader in disposable tableware to bring these home compostable cups to the market,” says Stephen Croskrey, CEO at Danimer Scientific.
The cups have also passed the first phase of the Western Michigan University repulpability and recyclability test and are now seeking full certification in paper systems.
Homelink’s products, including these new PHA-coated cups, are available in grocery retailers, megastores and quick service restaurants. Homelink has also begun constructing a new extrusion facility in Thailand, which will focus on producing the PHA-coated cups.
According to recent data, nearly three-quarters of consumers in Thailand are now more concerned about sustainability compared to two years ago.
Expansion in applications
Last year, Danimer Scientific and TotalEnergies Corbion developed a new compostable coffee pod biopolymer that complies with proposed EU packaging regulations. The companies devised a biopolymer that blends Nodax with TotalEnergies Corbion’s Luminy High Heat polylactic acid (PLA) material.
This spring, Danimer Scientific invested in the “first of its kind” commercial production facility in Kentucky, US, to bring PHAs to the global market.
Other businesses are also expanding the applications of its PHA technology across various industries, including F&B packaging, food service ware, fibers and 3D printing.
Eco-Products introduced a line of compostable straws made from plant-based PHA that are as durable as traditional straws. These PHA straws biodegrade in commercial compost facilities or home compost piles, as their organic nature allows them to serve as food source for bacteria involved in the decomposition process.
Earlier this year, CJ Biomaterials took its patented PHA biopolymer to South Korea’s store chain CU’s packaging for its instant noodle cup.