Greiner Packaging launches recycled PET production line for supplement containers
Greiner Packaging is providing Orthomol with recycled PET (rPET) packaging solutions for dietary supplement vials.
Greiner Packaging has been supplying Orthomol with brown vials since 2022, but has now developed a “high-tech production line” that reportedly upgrades product quality and production capacity.
The new line features a camera inspection system to check each vial in real time for geometry, color, and possible inclusions. Coupled with a laminar flow system that prevents dust particles, the setup is said to ensure the highest hygiene standards in manufacturing.
Daniel Holspach, key account manager at Greiner Packaging, says: “With 18 cameras and an innovative laminar flow system, we guarantee that every vial meets our strict quality standards and fulfills Orthomol’s high requirements.”
“Sustainability is also a top priority for Orthomol, and we’re delighted to work together on solutions that are both eco-friendly and forward-looking for the industry.”
By introducing rPET, Greiner has taken a step toward reducing the environmental impact of supplement packaging production, aligning with Orthomol’s goal to produce the vials entirely from rPET.
Dr. Jörn Weißenfeld, member of Orthomol’s executive management responsible for production and sustainability, comments: “The vials are one of our most popular delivery forms worldwide. The fact that Greiner Packaging is investing with us in the sustainable further development of these vials is of great value to Orthomol.”
Consumers’ expectations for more environmentally sustainable packaging in the health industry are getting stronger year by year, according to Bayer. The pharma giant told Packaging Insights in an interview that it has been exploring sustainability while using diverse packaging formats, including blisters, bottles, tubes, vials, syringes, and cartridges, tailored to each product’s safety requirements and material needs.