The Coca-Cola Foundation initiates circular packaging initiative in the Middle East
The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and the Global Environment and Technology Foundation (GETF) have launched an initiative to invest in packaging waste reduction and recovery solutions across Eurasia and the Middle East.
TCCF granted the Partnership for a Circular Tomorrow (PACT) US$1 million as initial funding. The first phase of PACT launched initiatives to help waste workers and enterprises in five countries: Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Carlos Pagoaga, president at TCCF, says: “We’re excited to launch PACT with our partners to drive circular innovation and improve waste recovery in Eurasia and the Middle East. Our goal is to create robust value chains, support informal waste workers, and drive innovations in waste management, ultimately paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.”
The initiative, managed by GETF and co-financed by TCCF, allocates US$100,000 to US$400,000 to various NGOs, social enterprises, and start-ups.
“GETF is proud to partner with TCCF to help address critical waste management challenges in Eurasia and the Middle East,” says Monica Ellis, CEO at GETF.
“The PACT Fund aims to support innovation, improve waste recovery, and accelerate the transition toward a circular economy regionally, building scalable solutions for long-term environmental resilience.”
Global impact
The GETF is an NGO that designs and manages water access initiatives, health systems services, and circular packaging and waste systems.
TCCF aims to grow and develop impact initiatives where The Coca-Cola Company operates and its employees live and work.
Recently, the Coca-Cola Company has been criticized for its decision to reduce the use of glass bottles in favor of plastic ones, specifically in Samoa, an island country in the Pacific Islands.
Packaging Insights spoke to Dr. Rufino Varea, a specialist in marine ecotoxicology and environmental risk assessment and director at the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network , about the consequences of Coca-Cola’s move on Samoan communities and nature.