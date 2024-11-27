Guerlain and Aptar Beauty partner for luxury fragrance, cream and soap collection pumps
Guerlain is partnering with Aptar Beauty on pumps for its L’Art & La Matière collection, touted as a “high-end” line of fragrances, soaps and lotions featuring refillable products.
Guerlain’s Les Extraits Signature and its core fragrance lines have Aptar’s Sensea fragrance pumps, while the lotions and soaps are kitted with the GSA dispensing pump.
Users can refill the main fragrance collection bottles in-store, while the travel spray can be refilled at home.
“Our wide range of technologies is designed to cover all brands’ needs. This collaboration perfectly demonstrates the synergy between our manufacturing sites and our ability to adapt our dispensing solutions to meet the exacting standards of luxury houses,” Anne Dupé, key account manager at Aptar Beauty EMEA, says.
Sensea pump
The Sensea fragrance pump has a fine, wide-angle spray with a 60-degree dispersion. Guerlain uses it in its 100ml fragrances — including the brand’s new Patchouli Paris Eau de Parfum — and in six 50ml Les Extraits Signature bottles containing the most concentrated fragrances in the collection.
Aptar built the pump for “smooth and gentle use,” aiming for a consistent spray every time. The collection also includes a 20ml refillable travel spray, which uses Aptar’s VP4 cartridge with a High Definition Spray insert. This screw-on pump allows users to refill it at home.
Aptar produces the pumps and collars at its Le Neubourg facility in France. The components have a gold finish and the top features Guerlain’s double G monogram.
GSA pump
Guerlain uses the GSA dispensing pump for its line of fragranced hand and body lotions and soaps. Aptar opted for a metal-free design to keep the formula from touching any metal parts and thereby compromising the product’s quality. The pump also has a twist-to-lock mechanism to make it secure and easy to refill.
Aptar manufactures the GSA pumps at its Chieti facility in Italy. The pump’s gold anodized collar was designed to match the rest of the collection for a consistent premium appearance.