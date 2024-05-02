Henkel collaborates with Kraton and Dow for consumer goods’ carbon reductions
02 May 2024 --- Henkel Adhesive Technologies, Kraton and Dow are partnering to reduce the carbon footprint for two of Henkel’s North American proprietary products for end-of-line packaging: Technomelt Supra 100 LE and Technomelt Supra 106M LE.
Technomelt Supra 100 LE and Technomelt Supra 106M LE formulas designed with bio-based alternatives reduce the adhesives’ cradle-to-gate carbon footprint by 25% compared to the legacy products.
“At Kraton, we understand the importance of sustainability in today’s adhesive and packaging markets,” says Minco van Breevoort, Kraton’s president for Pine Chemicals.
“Supplying Henkel with our REvolution technology and bio-based tackifiers reflects our long-standing dedication to innovating solutions that satisfy customer needs and reduce environmental impact. We take pride in driving the transition toward sustainable adhesive and packaging solutions.”
Combining industry tech
The footprint reduction is enabled by a proprietary formulation of Kraton’s Sylvalite 2200 bio-based tackifiers developed with REvolution rosin ester technology and Dow’s Affinity GA polyolefin elastomers.
Kraton’s REvolution is a technology platform that delivers enhanced color performance and oxidative stability in bio-based tackifiers such as Kraton’s Sylvalite 2200. The technology provides a sustainable alternative to fossil-based products, enabling formulators to achieve a high bio-based content and a low carbon footprint.
Dow’s Affinity GA offers advanced performance for extreme temperatures in packaging. The Technomelt product portfolio includes other bio-based formulations and low-temperature hot melt adhesive formulations.
More value, same price?
Sustainable products often carry a premium price due to higher manufacturing costs and increased regulatory pressure for Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions reporting.
By investing in lower carbon emission formulations, Henkel, Kraton and Dow say they are meeting consumer demand for environmentally sustainable packaging and making these solutions more attainable for consumer goods manufacturers.
Technomelt Supra 100 LE and Technomelt Supra 106M LE will be available to existing customers at no additional cost, according to the companies.
“Henkel has been leading the efforts on sustainable solutions which promote emission reduction, circularity and safety. Sustainability is not just our responsibility to future generations but integral to our long-term success as a company,” explains Ulla Hüppe, head of sustainability for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel.
“By working with Kraton and Dow, we can offer lower emission solutions and establish new industry precedence.”
Haley Lowry, global director for Sustainability at Dow, adds: “We believe in the power of collaboration with like-minded companies who share Dow’s values and ambition. With Henkel and Kraton, we’re not just forging collaborations, we’re creating a sustainable ecosystem. We’re proud to set a precedent by working together with other industry leaders to drive change and bring value to customers.”
Henkel recently launched an engagement program called “Climate Connect,” to help global suppliers in its supply chain make carbon emissions evaluations. Packaging Insights spoke to Sina Pfanschilling, media relations manager at Henkel, to explore the company’s take on open data sharing among value chain stakeholders.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim