Probi to reward customers for recycling by partnering with Bower mobile application
03 May 2024 --- Swedish and Norwegian customers of the multinational probiotic R&D company Probi, based in Sweden, will soon be able to get a deposit back for their empty supplement bottles. The company has announced a partnership with the mobile application Bower, which allows consumers to earn points for recycling packaging.
More points are earned when recycling the packaging of brands associated with Bower, such as Probi. The points can be converted into vouchers, money or charity donations.
“We have an array of packaging materials that span from plastics to aluminum. All are currently recyclable, and we, according to laws and regulations, pay fees to the various national authorities for the costs of their recycling,” Basudha Bhattarai Johansson, VP of HR and Sustainability at Probi, tells Packaging Insights.
”Our plans include various initiatives within the Bowe app to incentivize the app users. This includes campaigns with a higher kick-back to customers, greater exposure on the Bower App, etc. Some exposure via SoMe initiatives have been planned as well.“
Recyclable supplement packaging
Probi’s probiotic portfolio includes Probi Sensia for mental health, Probi Defendum for immunity, Probi FerroSorb, a clinically proven probiotic iron-absorption concept, Probi Digestis with Lactoplantibacillus plantarum 299v (LP299V) for healthy gut flora, Probi Osteo for bone health, oral probiotic Blis by Probi and Probi LiveBac, which features a range of active probiotic strains and species for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and gummies.
“The formulations and functions of what is inside the packages do not impact recyclability,” explains Bhattarai Johansson. “Our own Probi branded products are going to be recyclable through the Bower app.”
Last year, the Sweden-based recycling app Bower also teamed up with the UK-based recycling technology company Polytag and the online supermarket Ocado Retail with the same goal to incentivize customers to recycle.
Sustainability goals
Discussing how Probi sees the partnership with Bower fitting into its broader sustainability strategy moving forward, she asserts: “Probi supports UN SDGs, and we have goal ‘12. Responsible production and consumption and goal ‘13. climate action.”
“We are also committed to the Science Based Target Initiative and to reaching net zero by 2050. The partnership with Bower supports us in delivering against all these strategic goals.”
Probi’s sustainability specialist, Martin Krogh-Poulsen, continues: “Recycling is essential for our planet. It reduces air pollution, conserves natural resources, saves energy and indirectly reduces the stresses and strains that many species face in today’s world. By encouraging consumers to recycle Probi products, we take greater responsibility for protecting ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions.”
Probi’s Marketing Manager, Alexia Wilhelmsson, adds: “We are proud to have started a partnership with Bower. By being available in the Bower app, we hope to inspire our consumers to increase recycling, which is especially important from an environmental point of view. Initially, we will offer a “deposit” on Probi products in Sweden and Norway.”
“We hope that this initiative will lead to an increased commitment to recycling in society,” Wilhelmsson concludes.
By Milana Nikolova