Herma fights pharma tampering with multilayer adhesive for labels
Herma, the German label manufacturer, has released a new multilayer variant of its 63Spc adhesive for conventional material security and tamper-evident labels. Herma switched its 63S adhesive from single-layer to multilayer technology for applications such as pharmaceutical packaging to make it “even more reliable.”
The 63Spc’s high final adhesion means that when the seal labels are removed, it destroys them or leaves a mark, even when attached to lacquered pharmaceutical packaging or other polar and non-polar surfaces, such as paper, cardboard, plastics, and steel.
Because 63Spc works well with common and cost-effective materials, packagers may avoid using expensive alternatives such as self-destroying foils, holograms, cellophane sleeves, and folding box designs.
The multilayer technology ensures 63Spc’s “extraordinarily high internal strength (cohesion),” according to Herma. This aims to eliminate the possibility of adhesive bleeding during processing, such as die-cutting, thus improving process reliability.
Functionality and applications
Herma says label printers and users do not have to make any trade-offs concerning the high initial and high final adhesion. Stefan Kissling, head of the company’s Adhesive Development and Special Coatings, says: “Here too, multilayer technology allows us to perfectly satisfy two seemingly contradictory requirements.”
The company points out that other packaging solutions, such as tamper evidence and anti-manipulation markers, have been suggested for prescription medicines in the EU directive 2011/62/EU. Herma says 63Spc is versatile and universally usable, making it “an optimal alternative” for the pharmaceutical sector and beyond.
Beyond pharma, 63Spc has applications for any industry where originality, security, and control labels are significant, including the automotive, electronics, and food industries.
The multilayer adhesive 63Spc is highly resistant to aging, water, hot air, and various solvents.
The adhesive 63Spc is available in combination with a variety of paper and foil materials. Special label materials, such as paper with security features, can also be used on request.