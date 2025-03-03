February in review: Top Packaging Trends 2025, US policy and tariffs, Danone’s lawsuit settlement
In February, Innova Market Insights revealed its Top Packaging Trends 2025, with “Connected Platforms” leading this year’s industry innovations. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced his support for single-use plastic. He also raised steel and aluminum tariffs, as we looked at the potential consequences for beverage packagers.
In other big news, Danone reached an agreement with the coalition of environmental NGOs that had accused the multinational of failing to comply with France’s Duty of Vigilance law regarding its plastic use.
Packaging Innovations 2025 took place in Birmingham, UK. We spoke to experts at key companies, the government’s environmental department, and trade bodies about how incoming EPR regulation could shake-up the packaging value chain.
February
Generative AI and packaging: McKinsey design expert on new tech and human creativity
Generative AI (GenAI) is already revolutionizing packaging design, according to Tey Bannerman, partner at McKinsey & Company. Moreover, this new technology holds the power to enhance rather than diminish the role of human creativity in creating more impactful packaging, but only if used correctly. McKinsey estimates that GenAI could unlock US$60 billion in productivity within product R&D across industries. Packaging Insights spoke to Bannerman about how GenAI can disrupt conventional packaging design and enable designers to explore creative concepts faster.
“Back to plastic:” Trump’s straw policy reveal reignites paper alternatives debate
US President Trump announced his support for a return to plastic drinking straws, claiming that paper alternatives do not work and are more harmful to human health. Reactions to the plans are torn, with some welcoming a return to plastic and the economic effects it might bring, while others warn of the environmental and health dangers frequently associated with single-use plastic pollution. We spoke to industry experts at America’s Plastic Makers and the Plastics Research Council about the planned policy shift and potential impacts on the packaging industry.
Packagers leverage automation and robotics to bridge production quality and efficiency gap
Automation and robotics have become essential for businesses striving to remain competitive in today’s fast-evolving packaging landscape. Packaging industry leaders are moving toward smarter and more energy-efficient solutions. Enhanced connectivity through the Industrial Internet of Things and advanced robotics for precision handling are shaping the future, according to industry experts. Meanwhile, packaging manufacturers are exploring ways to reduce waste, optimize production, and meet stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining high flexibility. We spoke to Berhalter, Syntegon, and Smart Robotics about how these companies deliver innovative solutions that address these evolving industry demands.
Coca-Cola weighs packaging shift as US tariffs drive up aluminum costs
US President Trump signed proclamations to close existing loopholes and exemptions, effectively restoring a 25% tariff on steel imports and raising the aluminum tariff to 25%. In response, Coca-Cola is seeking to adapt to the rising aluminum costs by exploring alternative packaging materials, including PET bottles. The current US administration aims to “end unfair trade practices and the global dumping” of steel and aluminum. According to Trump, the tariff will take effect on March 12 “without exceptions or exemptions.” We interviewed a representative at Coca-Cola and Greenpeace USA to learn more about the beverage giant’s reuse systems and supply chain strategies.
California and Oregon advance plastic foam bans while US alliance expects more states to follow
Two US states took action to reduce plastic foam packaging. California banned plastic foam foodware from being sold unless strict recycling targets are met, while the Oregon Legislature implemented its own ban on polystyrene foam, also known as styrofoam. To monitor toxic chemical exposure, Safer States, a US national alliance of environmental health organizations, released its “2025 analysis of state legislation targeting toxic chemicals and plastics” report. Packaging Insights interviewed the national director at Safer States, Sarah Doll, to hear more about the potential effects these bans could have on other US states and the movement toward reuse food packaging solutions.
Packaging Innovations 2025: UK’s “game-changing” EPR leaves plastic suppliers concerned
The UK’s incoming EPR dominated discussions at Packaging Innovations 2025. The scheme administrator for packaging EPR (pEPR), Pack UK, announced itself at the event, describing the regulation as a “game-changer” for the country’s packaging circular economy. However, the British Plastics Federation warned of the likely damaging impacts on plastic packaging businesses. At the Pack UK booth, Margaret Bates, head of the UK pEPR scheme administrator, told us that pEPR has the potential to transform the packaging value chain and incentivize environmentally sustainable packaging design.
Suzano VP highlights urbanization as key driver for shifting consumer pack demands
Latin America’s packaging design is changing to meet increasing demand for convenience and on-the-go consumption, according to Fabio Almeida de Oliveira, executive vice president of paper and packaging at Suzano. Suzano is a Brazilian paper production giant and one of the world’s largest suppliers of pulp. Packaging Insights spoke with Almeida de Oliveira about the company’s recent launches and how the region’s pulp and paper production is adjusting to the expanding urbanization across Latin America.
Danone lawsuit: Food giant revises plastics vigilance plan after agreement with NGOs
Danone reached an agreement with the coalition of environmental NGOs that initiated a lawsuit against it. The NGOs had accused the multinational of failing to comply with France’s Duty of Vigilance law regarding its plastic use, the majority of which comes from packaging. The agreement follows a mediation ordered by the Paris Judicial Court. As a result of the mediation discussions, Danone updated its vigilance plan to include risk mitigation and prevention strategies. These measures look into reducing plastic use in packaging, developing reusable packaging, and improving plastic waste management.
Top Packaging Trends 2025: AI-enhanced “Connected Platforms” to advance circular economy
Innova Market Insights revealed its Top Packaging Trends 2025, with “Connected Platforms” taking center stage. Connected technologies are widely expected to transform the packaging value chain, from waste management to brand-consumer engagement, by converting packaging into digitalized platforms. The emergence of AI systems will enhance and expedite this industry shakeup. Meanwhile, the ever-increasing regulatory and consumer demand for improved environmental outcomes in packaging will incentivize innovation in more sustainable materials and systems this year. Innova’s remaining top trends reflect this overriding industry focus: “Paperization Shift,” “Monomaterial Movers,” “Natural Solutions,” and “Reusable Rollouts.”
Amcor and Berry Global shareholders approve business combination
Amcor and Berry Global Group agreed to combine their businesses by mid-2025 in a recent shareholder meeting. The business combination is subject to closing conditions. The packaging giants aim to establish a “global leader” in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions, combined with material science and innovation capabilities. In November, Amcor announced it would acquire Berry Global for US$8.43 billion. The deal aims to create a new company capable of providing a far wider range of flexible and converted films, scaled containers and closures, and a unique global healthcare portfolio.