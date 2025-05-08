Hotpack expands into US with new food packaging facility
Hotpack is investing US$100 million to build a food packaging manufacturing facility in Edison, US. The plant will be the UAE-headquartered company’s first site in the US, spanning 70,000 square feet and starting operations this June.
Hotpack expects to create 200 new regional jobs during the first project phase, promising further employment as it scales. The plant will make customized cups, containers, and clamshells from plastic and paper.
The investment is said to allow Hotpack to better support its US customers and to reinforce its commitment to sustainable packaging operations.
“Hotpack’s decision to expand its presence in New Jersey is a powerful endorsement of our state’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure,” says New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
“With this announcement, New Jersey continues to prove itself as a top destination for global companies looking to grow and innovate in the US.”
Abdul Jebbar PB, Hotpack’s CEO and managing director, adds: “We are proud to establish a manufacturing presence in New Jersey as this expansion marks a significant milestone for the company.”
“This investment reflects our dedication to better serving our clients in the US market and contributes to the local economy through job creation and advanced manufacturing capabilities.”
Brand customization focus
Jebbar says Hotpack's New Jersey expansion is the latest in a series of investments to expand its international footprint.
“As part of our strategic international expansions, we have made significant investments in different countries, which includes investment in 2022 for a biodegradable packaging facility in Malaysia, expansion of manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia and our dedicated paper products manufacturing facility in India has been fully functional since 2023, further underlining our role in supporting regional and global markets.”
Zainudeen PB, Hotpack’s COO and executive director, adds: “Our New Jersey facility will be equipped with the latest advancements in packaging technology. This facility will serve as a strategic hub for producing bespoke plastic packaging solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients across diverse industries.”
“With a strong focus on enabling brand customization, Hotpack will offer precision-crafted products that not only meet the highest standards of quality and functionality but also serve as powerful branding tools for businesses looking to elevate their presence in the market.”
“Hotpack is actively collaborating with local authorities in New Jersey to ensure the smooth and timely establishment of the facility, which is expected to become operational by mid-2025. The new site is designed to strengthen our global supply chain and provide localized support to customers in one of the world’s largest packaging markets.”
Anvar PB, Hotpack’s CTO and executive director, says: “This initiative supports Hotpack’s broader mission to align global operations with regional demand, allowing the company to provide more efficient and tailored solutions while reducing the environmental impact associated with long-distance shipping.”