IFFA 2025 live: Multivac president unpacks sliced meat market trends
German machinery manufacturer signs cooperation agreement for high-output meat slicing
Multivac is showcasing its latest automated and digitalized meat slicing machinery at IFFA 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany. The company has signed a cooperation agreement with Provisur Technologies to offer integrated lines for bacon and raw ham products in high-output categories.
The German machinery manufacturer expands its product portfolio for integrated line solutions after identifying an urgent need for meat slicing solutions in the high-output range.
“We currently do not have a slicer in our portfolio,” says Multivac group president and CEO, Christian Traumann. “We aspire to offer our customers high-quality solutions with added value in this market sector as well.”
“To close the gap in our product range in the short term, we have decided on a cooperation agreement. In Provisur, we have found a partner with decades of experience in ‘whole muscle’ applications (bacon and raw ham products) and a well-aligned slicers portfolio in this sector.”
“Working together, we can, with immediate effect, offer our customers line solutions in the high-output categories.”
Automization, digitalization, sustainability
At the trade show, we sat down with Traumann to understand how Multivac machines help sliced meat producers navigate rising costs and qualified staff shortages while supporting environmental sustainability.
“Automization, digitalization, and sustainability — these are our main focuses,” Traumann tells Packaging Insights.
“We have just set new targets until 2030, and one of them is sustainability. We make sure that we use as little plastic as possible and use as simple material as possible — customers want to use monofilm and move away from multilayer films.”
Multivac also uses a tasteless vegetable oil spray, allowing the product to be separated without using plastic between the slices.
“Meanwhile, the Multivac line control has a new feature allowing you to change products ‘on the fly,’ so you don’t have to empty the machine and can just have one single row of packs empty and start with a new product,” adds Traumann.
“This feature brings down your conversion time by more than 95% and saves a lot of cost with respect to material and labels.”
Multivac also reduces energy costs by shutting down electrical power as soon as there is no product on the machine. Its Smart Services monitor the machine’s air, electric power, and water consumption to avoid creeping costs.
“The Smart Services control is easy to operate, so you don’t need a lot of labor because you can run a whole line from one screen. Also, you don’t need so much highly trained labor,” says Traumann.