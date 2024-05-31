Huhtamaki finds consumers prefer sustainable packaging despite economic pressure
31 May 2024 --- A survey commissioned by Huhtamaki reveals that most Finns are satisfied with their recycling habits. More than 80% of those questioned say they recycle paper-based packaging, and nine out of ten recycle cardboard boxes.
Furthermore, over 80% of Finnish consumers think they recycle enough, and 40% say they would be willing to pay extra for sustainable packaging.
Huhtamaki commissioned Aula Research to conduct an independent and anonymous digital survey from March 5 to 13. There were 1,483 respondents, and the target groups were over-18s living in mainland Finland.
“The independent survey found that women are more enthusiastic recyclers than men, but somewhat surprisingly, people over 65 have a more positive attitude toward recycling than young people. Traditionally, young people are assumed to be the forerunners in this area,” says Salla Ahonen, executive vice president for Sustainability and Communications at Huhtamaki.
Willing to pay extra
Consumers consider sustainable packaging to be important, asserts Huhtamaki. The company’s survey findings indicate that more than one in three respondents would be willing to pay a little extra for more sustainable packaging and 8% would be willing to pay significantly more for a product packaged sustainably.
Older respondents stood out regarding price and would be more willing than younger respondents to pay extra for sustainable packaging, which Huhtamaki explains could be attributed to higher disposable income.
“Forty percent of consumers surveyed responded favorably, saying they are willing to pay more for sustainable produced or sourced goods. It’s significant that Finns still consider product sustainability to be important in an era when households are under increased economic pressure,” Ahonen says.
Fiber-based as consumer’s favorite
When asked about packaging materials for F&B and household goods, 67% of those surveyed wanted to see fiber-based, paper-based or cardboard-based materials being used in packaging. Women and the over-50s in particular advocated the use of fiber-based materials in packaging. One in two also wanted to increase the use of recyclable plastic.
“In the survey, respondents shared that they are likely to recycle the packaging used for both takeouts and home deliveries. However, more transparency, information and clear instructions are still required with respect to recycling messaging when eating out,” says Ahonen.
“For example, consumers want to know how recycling works in restaurants and are interested in understanding more about the environmental impact of different types of food service packaging. This survey shows that everyone in our sector must keep working together to create functional recycling systems that are as comprehensive as possible and provide easy-to-understand guidelines and messaging for consumers.”
By Natalie Schwertheim