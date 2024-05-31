Beyond The Headlines: Amcor opens innovation center, UFlex increases flexible packaging sales
31 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Amcor opened its European Innovation Center in Belgium to design improved packaging for consumers and the environment. Meanwhile, Uflex reported an increase in revenue for its flexible packaging business and Gunze announced it will equip Geoplas with a recycled shrink film.
In brief: Factory openings
Amcor expanded its packaging innovation hubs around the world. The company opened its Amcor Innovation Center Europe (AICE) in Ghent, Belgium. The AICE will pioneer new material technologies to make packaging more sustainable and performant while focusing on designs that stand out in shops and increase ease of use for consumers. In its center, Amcor supports brands from concept to shelf using its Catalyst approach. This methodology creates packaging solutions that take into account a brand’s market, consumer needs, sustainability and recyclability requirements and customers’ existing production lines.
Tetra Pak unveiled its “Factory Sustainable Solutions” offering, a new factory-wide approach to energy, water and cleaning-in-place optimization. The business offers F&B producers a tailored blend of “state-of-the-art” technologies and leading plant integration capabilities. It seeks to support F&B producers in optimizing energy and resource consumption to help customers meet their sustainability ambitions and reduce operational costs.
In brief: Financials
UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, reported its audited consolidated net revenue for Q4 FY24 at ₹34.967 million (US$419,000), up by 4.5% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 3% year on year (YoY). The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹4.550 million (US$55,000 million), up by 6.9% QoQ and 6.3% YoY. Notably, the adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 13%, increasing by 30 BPS QoQ and 40 BPS YoY. The company also declared a dividend of 10%. The year also witnessed the “highest-ever” production and sales volume in the company’s aseptic packaging business, with an increased capacity of 12 billion packs annually.
In brief: Launches
Gunze announced that, in cooperation with Pietro and Fuji Seal, it will provide Geoplas with a resource recycling (label-to-label) shrink film for some Pietro dressing products. The company will work to realize a sustainable society by creating recycled labels from ink-releasable labels and recycling them horizontally. The technology removes the printed ink from used packaging labels and recycles them into new labels. By recycling labels back into labels (material recycling), the technology helps recycle resources and reduces GHG emissions.
Craft beer innovator Brooklyn Brewery announced the expanded packaging of its Brooklyn Pilsner with new 6-packs of 12 oz bottles hitting shelves for the first time starting this summer. To celebrate, the brewery is teaming up with Run The Jewels, the prolific duo of Killer Mike and EL-P, for a “Summer of Music” partnership, offering participants a chance to win a VIP experience, including tickets, meet & greet and signed merch at a future Run The Jewels concert of the winner’s choosing.
In brief: Events and awards
Industrial food processing equipment provider Provisur announced it will showcase new innovative applications from value-added equipment to full-line solutions at ProPak Asia in Bitec Bangna, Bangkok, Thailand, between June 12–15. On show at ProPak Asia will be Provisur’s Barracuda 820. The screw and filter technology of this “unique” system offers an easy-to-use, simple operational mode and ensures low maintenance costs while maximizing yield and preserving a low calcium level. Its innovative feed screw system, characterized by low RPM and single-screw technology, is designed for gentle processing of products. The ideal choice for more delicate products, minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency.
Free online registration opened for the AMI Plastics World Expos, which are being held at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, US, November 13–14. Taking place for the fifth time in North America, the event brings together four focused exhibitions: the Plastics Recycling World Expo, Compounding World Expo, Plastics Extrusion World Expo and Polymer Testing World Expo. By registering in advance, visitors will receive free admission to all four exhibitions featuring more than 300 suppliers.
Danone joined AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Unilever as the fifth partner in the 100+ Accelerator, the program dedicated to pioneering sustainable innovation across global supply chains. The 100+ Accelerator has rapidly become a cornerstone initiative for catalyzing environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices through global collaboration and solutions in critical areas such as water stewardship, circular economy, sustainable agriculture and climate action. To date, it has accelerated 148 companies in 38 countries.
Sabert Corporation Europe won the New Product category of The British Sandwich & Food to Go Industry Awards — The Sammies — with its innovative Snap2Go fully recyclable solution for chilled meals and food-to-go outlets. Refrigerator-friendly, the multifunctional Snap2Go tray, with a snug clip-lid, is a suitable choice for all food-to-go applications from salads to chilled meals. For operators, it is easy to use, as the space-saving design and rigid construction means that it is stackable and nestable. The innovative and secure snug-fitting anti-fog rPET clip-lid protects food while offering easy one-hand closing. It securely fastens to internal tabs, locking into place with one push and click.
By Natalie Schwertheim