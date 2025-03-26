Huskee unveils turnkey reusable coffee cup system plan in Australia
Huskee, a provider of reusable coffee cups, drinkware, and sustainable reuse solutions, is set to launch “Borrow by Huskee,” a turnkey system designed to facilitate the adoption of reusable cups at venues and events.
The program, which allows consumers to borrow a Huskee reusable cup free of charge from participating businesses, was introduced at the Melbourne International Coffee Expo, with an official launch set for June in Barangaroo.
Saxon Wright, co-founder of Huskee, tells Packaging Insights: “Technology is key to understanding efficiency, gaining insights, and managing a huge pool of assets. Ultimately, reuse is a tech solution at its heart because managing such a complex system couldn’t be achieved using manual processors.”
“We use technology in all its forms, such as digital systems, apps, and even advanced ware-washing solutions and robotics.”
Streamlining circular solutions
Wright highlights that the new approach aims to simplify and streamline the “bring your own” and reusable beverage packaging sector. “Our goal is to make it easier and more accessible than ever for people to support circular solutions.”
“We realized that Borrow isn’t just replacing ‘bring your own,’ it’s designing an entire system that has many parts. As reuse is in its infancy, there aren’t ready partners in the chain that we could lean on, so it meant designing and managing every single aspect,” he adds.
“This has meant developing our own technology and apps, logistics, custom wash facilities, and even our own receiving smart bins that we designed from scratch in-house. So, it has been a massive undertaking. The key is linking all the parts together for integration and building the capacity within our team to solve each part.”
As Australia’s waste management system faces multiple challenges, packaging companies are innovating to develop practical solutions to the escalating plastic waste crisis. Wright notes that Huskee’s system helps overcome a key barrier for customers who want to use reusable takeaway cups in cafes.
“Starting in Sydney, we aim to expand and scale this year, rolling out this service to as many venues as possible across the country.”
Smart closed-loop system
Huskee’s system enables cafes and businesses to stock its BorrowCups in two sizes — 8oz and 12oz — allowing customers to borrow a cup when purchasing a coffee or drink. The BorrowCup, using the Huskee fins for insulation, is newly designed and made entirely from PP.
After use, the cups can be returned within 14 days to any participating cafe or SmartBin, where they will be collected, washed, and recirculated for reuse.
Huskee’s WashHub facility in St Peters, Australia, ensures cleaning, drying, and sanitization of returned cups before they are redistributed to cafes, hotels, and restaurants. Once a cup reaches the end of its lifecycle, it enters HuskeeLoop, the company’s initiative that repurposes old cups into new products. This closed-loop system aims to promote sustainability and waste reduction.
To participate, users can download the Borrow app and scan the QR code on their BorrowCup each time they make a purchase.
“This is a technology that allows Huskee to capture information — including how long a coffee cup was borrowed, the number of reusable cups returned to a Smart Bin per day, along with data on the system’s impact with regards to carbon emissions, landfill diversion and more,” highlights Wright.
“The technology behind the SmartBin also removes the risk of contamination, as only Borrow Cups with the QR code will be scanned and accepted. The Borrow app will include a core feature called ‘Smart Locations,’ allowing users to find a bin closest to their location to return a Borrow Cup, allowing for an effortless and functional customer experience.”