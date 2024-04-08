INC-4: Expanded polystyrene alliance launches discussion forum ahead of Global Plastics Treaty
08 Apr 2024 --- The Global EPS Sustainability Alliance (GESA), an organization representing the expanded polystyrene (EPS) transport packaging industry, is launching a LinkedIn group discussion forum ahead of the fourth round of meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4) to develop a Global Plastics Treaty.
The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, aiming to complete negotiations by the end of this year. INC-4 is scheduled between April 23–29, 2024, at the Shaw Center in Ottawa, Canada.
As the conversation around plastic pollution gains momentum, the alliance highlights that this dialogue and collaboration between policymakers and industry is crucial.
Identifying knowledge gaps
The GESA forum aims to provide a robust platform for stakeholders involved in developing the UN Environment Programme’s treaty on plastic pollution, brand owners, journalists and advocates to engage in meaningful discussions on sustainability and innovation at an international level.
“This forum is not just another online community. It is a dedicated space to exchange ideas, perspectives and knowledge aimed at improving sustainability and tackling pressing environmental challenges,” says GESA spokesperson Betsy Bowers, executive director of EPS-IA.
“We want to explore topics like recycling, chemical transparency, mismanaged waste remediation and more to understand what’s working and where there are knowledge gaps.”
Through fostering open communication and collaboration, the forum seeks to be at the forefront of driving meaningful and actionable solutions for increased EPS sustainability.
Plastic reduction support
According to a Greenpeace International report ahead of INC-4, 8 out of 10 people support cutting plastic production.
The survey was conducted across 19 countries and indicates “overwhelming” public backing for measures to end single-use plastics and promote reuse-based solutions.
Key findings include that 82% of respondents support cutting the production of plastic to stop plastic pollution, and 80% of respondents advocate for protecting biodiversity and the climate by reducing plastic production.
Meanwhile, 90% of respondents endorse transitioning from single-use plastic packaging to reusable and refillable alternatives, and 75% support a ban on single-use plastic packaging.
Additionally, 80% of respondents express concern about the health impacts of plastic on their loved ones, and 84% of parents surveyed express concern about the health impacts of plastic on their children.
Graham Forbes, Greenpeace head of delegation to the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations and Global Plastics campaign lead for Greenpeace USA, says: “The level of public support demonstrated by this survey sends a clear message: the vast majority of people want a Global Plastics Treaty that cuts plastic production and ends single-use plastic.”
“It is time for world leaders to listen and rise to the occasion. They must stand up to the fossil fuel industry and deliver a strong and ambitious treaty that represents the will of the people, or face significant political repercussions.”
Biden’s plastic performance
Recently, Greenpeace also unveiled a new monument dedicated to the Biden administration and its potential plastic legacy.
The 15-foot monument, “Biden’s Plastic Legacy,” is modeled after the figure in Greek mythology, Atlas, who carries the world on his shoulders.
The new monument depicts a world full of plastic pollution and its impacts on human health that the US President Joe Biden will carry on his shoulders if he does not show strong leadership.
In the treaty negotiations, the US has been accused of standing in the way of public health protection by aligning with the fossil fuel industry.
By Natalie Schwertheim