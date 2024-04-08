Fore Front introduces “first” poly bags with 30% PCR derived from US FDA-compliant resins
08 Apr 2024 --- Fore Front Supply Chain Solutions has unveiled PE bags incorporating 30% PCR content derived from FDA-compliant resins. The launch is marketed as the first in the US with the “highest level” of PCR utilization in flexible food packaging, surpassing the requirements set forth by multiple new EPR regulations and retailer mandates.
“Understanding the nuances of regulations can be challenging and time-consuming, which is where we can help,” explains Crystal Skipworth, Fore Front’s marketing supervisor. “Most of our customers started their businesses because of a product they loved, not because they were enthusiastic about government and retailer compliance.”
With Illinois and several other states enacting legislation related to EPR and major retailers like Walmart imposing more stringent packaging requirements, the demand for eco-friendly packaging is increasing.
Fore Front aims to assist food manufacturers in achieving compliance ahead of the official commencement of packaging producer responsibility in July 2025. Non-compliance with these evolving regulations poses the risk of substantial fines and the potential removal of products from store shelves, posing a significant threat to brands’ market presence.
Footprint reduction
Fore Front’s poly bags have undergone certification and independent verification by SCS Global Services, a renowned testing, inspection and certification company. Apart from meeting regulatory requirements, these bags are said to offer additional benefits such as reducing reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing the carbon footprint associated with packaging production.
Furthermore, the PCR content film can be combined with 10% post-industrial recycled or bio-based content, enhancing its environmental credentials.
Complemented by a high-tear and puncture-resistant film, the bags widen the operating window during bakery packaging processes, resulting in reduced waste and downtime, thereby aligning with Fore Front’s commitment to environmental stewardship, it says.
In a similar move, Emerald Packaging equipped US customer D’Arrigo California with PCR plastic bags for fresh produce, reducing the need for virgin plastic production and moving toward a more circular economy.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria