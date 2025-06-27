ProAmpac partners with US university to advance fiber packaging circularity
ProAmpac has partnered with Western Michigan University (WMU) to improve the sustainability features of its fiber-based packaging solutions.
The collaboration with the North American university aims to develop ProAmpac’s “Fiberization of Packaging” strategy, which creates and researches curbside recyclable and compostable packaging.
Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation at ProAmpac, says: “WMU’s expertise in fiber manufacturing and a broad range of capabilities will help accelerate our ability to deliver fiber-based packaging that meets growing market demand for curbside recyclable and compostable solutions.”
“It also enables us to proactively address EPR regulations with scalable, science-based innovation.”
Collaborating for recyclability
According to the company, ProAmpac has a growing network of academic partnerships focused on material and food science, which enhances the packaging providers’ research and solutions.
Dr. Kecheng Li, chair of WMU, says: “By combining our fiber expertise and barrier coating with ProAmpac’s material science leadership and global commercial scale, we can accelerate the development of more sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions.”
Earlier this year, ProAmpac partnered with the University of Illinois-Chicago, US, to advance innovation and enhance talent development within the company.
Recently, ProAmpac partnered with ScottsMiracle-Gro to create a fiber-based, curbside recyclable bag for its brand, O.M. Scott & Sons. The packaging giant also extended its dairy packaging range with the Butter Fresh Parchment and foil-paper-based protective wraps that fold without adhesives or fasteners.