Ineos Styrolution introduces recycled sour cream cups at Aldi Süd
Ineos Styrolution has launched sour cream cups made with 30% recycled polystyrene. The cups are available in Aldi Süd stores across Germany.
The recycled sour cream caps were developed in collaboration with partner Aldi Süd and European F&B conglomerate Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller. Ineos says the solution marks a “major step forward” in scaling recycled food packaging for mass-market use.
The move is Ineos’ second commercial roll-out of food-grade recycled polystyrene with a leading German retailer.
“Ineos Styrolution is turning the promise of recycled polystyrene into a practical reality,” says Rob Buntinx, Ineos Styrolution president for EMEA.
“We’re proving that circular solutions can meet food safety standards and performance demands. We’re calling on the entire value chain to join us in making circularity the new normal.”
Adhering to PPWR
The product launch comes as the industry prepares for stricter EU rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
Ineos Styrolution has submitted a formal EFSA application for its novel recycling technology, highlighting its commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation.
Ineos Styrolution says its food-grade packaging launches are supporting the industry’s shift away from single-use plastics to scalable, future-proof, and circular solutions.
In July 2025, the cups were recognized with the German Packaging Award in the “Sustainability: recycled content” category.