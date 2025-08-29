PackExpo 2025: Südpack to present food packaging innovations
Südpack is set to spotlight its portfolio of packaging solutions designed for the food industry at PackExpo 2025 in Las Vegas, US.
Südpack will debut its CarbonLite product family, a line of recyclable mono-materials designed to replace conventional multilayer materials. CarbonLite can be used for different packaging concepts such as PE flowpacks for cheese or garlic baguettes, PP doypacks for snacks, PP or PE block-bottom pouches for coffee, and PP spouted pouches for fruit purées.
“They offer excellent machinability, even at high cycle rates on existing equipment. Reliable sealing performance, including for integrated zippers, spouts, and valves made from the same monomaterial, as well as adaptable barrier properties ensure strong product protection and a long shelf life,” says the company.
Tech-driven developments
The company will also present innovations ranging from ultra-thin skin films, a new recyclable pouch, thermoforming, and tray packaging concepts to EcoTrace, its comprehensive life cycle assessment service for flexible packaging.
“Südpack will present a range of material-efficient, recyclable solutions for the safe and efficient packaging of sausages, cheese, or meat. The portfolio includes thermoformable rigid and flexible films, peelable and multi-peel top webs from the PP and PE Pure-Line, as well as Peel PET floatable — an innovative top web that can be separated from an APET bottom web or tray during recycling thanks to its floating properties,” the company shares.
The company highlights that all the material structures offer “excellent sealing properties,” even on contaminated sealing surfaces with high barrier performance.
In addition, Südpack is set to unveil its updated skin film range. The skin technology aims to reduce material usage while extending the shelf life of packaged foods. The transparent films are engineered to wrap tightly around items from fillets to bone-in or sharp-edged products like T-bone steaks or seafood, maintaining product shape and preventing leakage.
Compatible with PP, PE, and PET, the films support product presentation, including hanging displays at the point of sale.