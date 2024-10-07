Innocent Drinks unveils packaging redesign to boost brand recognition
Innocent Drinks has redesigned its packaging to simplify its brand identity and help consumers navigate its extensive portfolio.
The revamp, covering a range of products, including juices, core smoothies, iplus and super smoothies, aims to enhance shelf visibility and customer recognition.
The new design strategy focuses on simplicity. At the heart of it is the “Dude” logo, which has been redrawn with a custom woodmark. The logo features prominently across all products alongside playful, back-of-pack stories. The refresh is set to roll out across 18 markets beginning this month and will be completed February 2025.
Irem Mainwaring, head of brand and portfolio at Innocent Drinks, says: “Our designs have evolved organically as we have grown, but as we looked ahead at our future, we found it was time for a refresh.”
“Realizing our packaging wasn’t making it easy for our drinkers to choose our bottles and enjoy the goodness of fruit and veg inside was what inspired our new design strategy — making our ‘Dude’ the star of the show again no matter where in the world our drinks are being sold.”
“The result is a bold and playful system that aligns with the Innocent brand while helping drinkers understand the goodness that goes into our juices and smoothies. We can’t wait for this to hit shelves in the following months.”
The redesigned packaging for Innocent Drinks uses visual elements to highlight the qualities of each product range. Juices feature natural fruit photography set against crisp white labels, emphasizing their refreshing nature.
For core smoothies, a subtle tint is introduced to the labels. The iplus range showcases transparent labels that highlight the colors of the liquid, while simple descriptors help consumers navigate the product offerings. Super smoothies are packaged in rich label colors with gradients and tints, emphasizing their added functionality.