India moves to ban PFAS and BPA in food packaging
Key takeaways
- India’s FSSAI amends 2018 packaging regulation to ban PFAS and BPA in food packaging.
- Public consultation underway in India, inviting feedback from businesses and consumers.
- Global trends follow, with California proposing similar bans for food packaging and cookware by 2028.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has amended its 2018 Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulation, proposing a ban on the use of PFAS and bisphenol A (BPA) in food packaging.
The draft amendment states: “PFAS shall not be used to manufacture food contact materials. Food contact materials manufactured with polycarbonate and epoxy resins shall be free from BPA and its derivatives.”
Following the announcement, the FSSAI has launched a 12-week public consultation period during which businesses and consumers are invited to give feedback on the proposed ban.
Research suggests that PFAS can negatively affect human health, with some studies finding that it can even impact the fetal stage of development.
Moving beyond PFAS
PFAS and BPA, known as “forever” chemicals, are synthetic compounds with potential environmental and human health risks. Due to their water and grease-proof properties, they are widely used in food packaging, though many companies are seeking to remove them.
For example, Lecta Self-Adhesives introduced Adestor Gloss GP PFAS-free, a labeling solution tailored to provide functional performance and safety in food packaging.
Research continues to investigate the long-term environmental and human health impact of PFAS. Last year, a Norwegian study revealed a connection between PFAS found in everyday products and delayed puberty in children.
Legislation to reduce harm
Countries are increasingly regulating the use of PFAS in food packaging materials. Recently, California, US, passed amendments in the Senate to ban PFAS in food packaging and cookware products. The proposal bans distributing or selling food packaging containing intentionally added PFAS starting January 1, 2028.
Meanwhile, the European Chemicals Agency recently updated its PFAS restriction process by leaving out eight partially related sectors to packaging. However, the international non-profit ChemSec says ECHA’s decision could disturb the EU’s Chemicals Industry Action Plan’s efforts to ban PFAS.