Beyond The Headlines: International Paper’s facility closures, ProAmpac’s food-to-go packs
This week in industry news, International Paper shut down four production facilities in the US, and ProAmpac equipped United Dairy Farmers with food-to-go packaging. Meanwhile, Berry Global announced it would showcase its patient-centered packs at Expo West in California.
In brief: Business closures and separations
International Paper announced the permanent closure of the company’s Red River containerboard mill in Campti, recycling plant in Phoenix, box plant in Hazleton, and sheet feeder facility in St. Louis, in the US. All facilities will cease operations by the end of April. The Red River containerboard mill closure is expected to reduce the company’s containerboard capacity by approximately 800,000 tons on an annualized basis.
Huhtamaki separated the Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment into two distinct business segments: Fiber Packaging and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. The change is expected to take effect on April 1. Both segments will have their own presidents, who will be part of the Global Executive Team. Sara Engber has been appointed president of Fiber Packaging and Fredrik Davidsson as the president of Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania.
In brief: Collaborations
ProAmpac supported United Dairy Farmers in enhancing its fresh food-to-go offerings with its HandRap. HandRap’s clear film wrap and curbside recyclable carton board design showcased UDF’s fresh offerings and maintained their quality during extended hold times. Designed for sandwiches, paninis, burgers, and pastries, HandRap combines functionality with a handcrafted aesthetic, offering a premium presentation for food-to-go items.
Valmet announced the automation supply for Shandong Jintianhe Paper’s food-grade packaging materials project in China. The order includes a Valmet DNA Distributed Control System with built-in Machine Condition Monitoring, a Valmet IQ Quality Control System, Machine Vision, and a Coat Weight Profiler. The order was included in Valmet’s orders received in the fourth quarter of 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will take place in the second quarter of 2025. The new systems will provide comprehensive, high-quality production control for the customer’s food-grade folding boxboard board machine. They are said to enhance the system’s digitalization and intelligence, ensuring stable production operations and consistent final product quality.
In brief: Launches and releases
IPG, a provider of packaging and protective solutions, launched its US brand Plastic Sheeting, which is available in both Ultra and Performance films. This tear-resistant plastic sheeting film is designed to provide surface protection in a range of applications. The transparent, high-density film clings to substrates, helping maintain a clean work environment and protecting surfaces from overspray and other potential contaminants during repairs and renovations. This versatile product can be used for many users, including automotive collision centers, general industrial paint contractors, DIY home renovators, and professionals in the transportation and marine industries. It can protect vehicles from overspray, shield surfaces during building and construction projects, and provide general surface protection in multiple settings.
Packsize, a provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions, released the new X6 automated right-sized packaging system. The X6 is capable of creating up to 1,500 flat-bottom boxes per hour from corrugated Z-fold. The X6 has the flexibility to produce both boxes with flaps and corrugated trays, facilitating integration with leading goods-to-person and shuttle systems. Producing right-sized trays enables picking directly into shipping boxes, eliminating the need for totes. These trays enhance ergonomics, are compatible with conveyors, and integrate with various operator workstations. The X6 is available with both box closing and lidding modules.
DaklaPack US, a branch of DaklaPack, a Dutch-based international Laminate Packaging, Kitting, and Medical Packaging company, launched its new website. The new website has been designed to showcase its sustainable packaging solutions. With increased accessibility and the introduction of easy-to-navigate service categories, the new website delivers a more immersive and user-friendly experience.
In brief: Research news
Research from the University of Glasgow, UK, revealed that one in four Taylor Swift fans are willing to consider low-plastic alternatives to traditional vinyl records, which are predominantly manufactured using PVC plastic. The study, which surveyed over 1,000 Taylor Swift fans who collect vinyl, found that younger fans are more interested in a possible environmentally sustainable alternative low-plastic album packaging format at a reduced price. Taylor Swift was responsible for 7% of all vinyl albums sold in the US and was the best-selling artist on vinyl in the country in 2023.
In brief: Awards, events and recognitions
ProAmpac’s ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 Paper Platform, used in the Marks & Spencer’s Select Farms Organic potato range, won Best in Class and an Award of Distinction at the 2025 PAC Global Awards. The awards were presented at the PAC Global Awards Celebration and Futures Edge Summit in New York. As part of ProAmpac’s Fiberization of Packaging initiative, the RP-1000 platform stood out in the Sustainable Package Design: Package Circularity category for its combination of high-speed form-fill-seal performance, enhanced durability, and full curbside recyclability.
Berry Global will demonstrate its packaging solutions for natural, organic, and healthy lifestyle products at this year’s Expo West exhibition, being held in California from March 4–7. Berry Global will present its patient-centered packs for markets, including OTC medicines, vitamins, supplements, and nutraceuticals, which combine ease of use and functionality with circular design. The company will also showcase its ClariPPil pill bottle range, a clarified PP alternative to colored PET versions. ClariPPil bottles are recyclable in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place. According to Berry Global, the product also delivers up to 84% improved moisture ingress protection compared to PET to ensure extended product integrity and effectiveness.
Trivium Packaging, a supplier of metal packaging, was awarded the Best in Class (Sustainable Package Design) PAC Global Award for its Conejo Verde aluminum wine bottle. Trivium partnered with Familia Falasco, owner of Conejo Verde, to craft a lightweight, durable, and reclosable bottle made from aluminum, which is recyclable and includes a detailed print that enhances shelf presence. The bottle’s monomaterial construction simplifies the recycling process by eliminating the need for separation and ensuring efficient material recovery. The bottle’s lightweight design is said to reduce material usage and carbon footprint, while its durability helps reduce waste. Additionally, all scrap materials from the production plant are reportedly recycled and returned to the material stream for reuse.
Trivium Packaging was recognized by the non-profit CDP for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change, securing a place on its annual A List. Based on data reported through CDP’s 2024 Climate Change questionnaire, Trivium is one of a small number of companies that achieved an A rating out of over 24,800 companies scored. CDP scores are used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a net-zero carbon and resilient economy.